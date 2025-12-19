DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Parexel International, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Parexel International, LLC (“Parexel”). Parexel learned of a data breach on or about October 4, 2025.

About Parexel International, LLC

Parexel International is a global clinical research organization providing clinical trials, regulatory support, market access, and data services, with expertise in oncology, neuroscience, and cell & gene therapies.

What happened?

On or about October 4, 2025, Parexel detected suspicious activity within a portion of its Oracle OCI E-Business Suite environment, hosted by the third-party vendor Oracle. An investigation revealed the activity resulted from a zero-day exploit in Oracle’s cloud infrastructure. The incident may have exposed files containing personal data, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial account and payment card numbers, and national ID numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Parexel, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Parexel data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

