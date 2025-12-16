DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Rockrose Development L.L.C. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Rockrose Development L.L.C. (“Rockrose”). Rockrose learned of a data breach on or about July 4, 2025.

About Rockrose Development L.L.C.

Rockrose Development LLC is an established real estate company specializing in the development, ownership, and management of large residential and commercial properties in New York City and Washington, D.C.

What happened?

On or about July 4, 2025, an unauthorized party accessed Rockrose’s systems, potentially obtaining sensitive data. The cybercriminal group known as PLAY claimed responsibility for the breach. Following an investigation, Rockrose determined that personal information may have been compromised. The leaked data includes names, Social Security and taxpayer identification numbers, driver’s license and passport numbers, bank account and routing details, health and medical information, and online account credentials.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Rockrose, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Rockrose data breach.

