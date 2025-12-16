DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Cove Risk Services, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Cove Risk Services, LLC (“Cove Risk Services”). Cove Risk Services learned of a data breach on or about May 3, 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, please click HERE.

About Cove Risk Services, LLC

Cove Risk Services, LLC administers self-insured workers’ compensation programs for diverse industries in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

What happened?

On or about May 3, 2025, Cove Risk Services experienced a network disruption that affected access to certain systems. They initiated an investigation and found that an unauthorized individual accessed their network around that date. During the security breach, some data, including personal information such as names, combined with other details, may have been accessed or stolen. Up to 49,385 individuals have been impacted by this incident.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Cove Risk Services, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Cove Risk Services data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of federal antitrust laws, ERISA violations in employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.