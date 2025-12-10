DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of VITAS Hospice Services, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from a cybersecurity incident at VITAS Hospice Services, LLC (“VITAS”). VITAS learned of this data breach on or about October 24, 2025.

About VITAS Hospice Services, LLC

VITAS Healthcare, founded in 1978, is one of the largest providers of hospice and palliative care services in the United States.

What happened?

On or about October 24, 2025, VITAS discovered that a vendor’s account was compromised, allowing an unauthorized person to access certain VITAS systems between September 21 and October 27, 2025. During this period, information for approximately 300,000 current and former patients may have been viewed or stolen.

The compromised data includes personal contact details, Social Security and driver’s license numbers, next-of-kin information, medical records, and insurance information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding VITAS, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the VITAS data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of federal antitrust laws, ERISA violations in employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

