Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 54 813 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
15 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 321 42.85 43.22 42.46 228 005
  MTF CBOE 3 688 42.86 43.22 42.50 158 068
  MTF Turquoise 538 42.82 42.94 42.54 23 037
  MTF Aquis 1 131 42.85 43.22 42.62 48 463
16 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 486 43.07 43.26 42.84 236 282
  MTF CBOE 3 715 43.07 43.24 42.86 160 005
  MTF Turquoise 570 43.07 43.24 42.86 24 550
  MTF Aquis 1 106 43.07 43.22 42.86 47 635
19 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 847 42.89 43.10 42.62 250 778
  MTF CBOE 3 707 42.91 43.10 42.62 159 067
  MTF Turquoise 479 42.94 43.00 42.82 20 568
  MTF Aquis 1 030 42.92 43.02 42.64 44 208
20 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 862 42.10 42.62 41.82 246 790
  MTF CBOE 3 710 42.11 42.62 41.88 156 228
  MTF Turquoise 603 42.11 42.48 41.86 25 392
  MTF Aquis 1 135 42.12 42.64 41.86 47 806
21 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 802 41.83 42.02 41.62 242 698
  MTF CBOE 3 395 41.85 42.00 41.62 142 081
  MTF Turquoise 596 41.84 41.98 41.68 24 937
  MTF Aquis 1 092 41.84 42.00 41.68 45 689
Total   54 813 42.55 43.26 41.62 2 332 287

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 801 shares during the period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
15 June 2023 2 000 42.86 43.20 42.60 85 720
16 June 2023 400 42.90 42.90 42.90 17 160
19 June 2023 2 000 42.74 42.80 42.60 85 480
20 June 2023 2 555 42.16 42.72 41.80 107 719
21 June 2023 1 846 41.68 41.72 41.60 76 941
Total 8 801       373 020


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
15 June 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
16 June 2023 400 43.10 43.10 43.10 17 240
19 June 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
20 June 2023 1 42.72 42.72 42.72 43
21 June 2023 400 42.00 42.00 42.00 16 800
Total 801       34 083

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 47 619 shares.

On 21 June 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 352 087 own shares, or 5.88% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

