India Rice Milling Market Projected to Reach USD 0.39 Billion, at a 3.51% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ India Rice Milling Market Information by Equipment, Capacity, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the India Rice Milling Market Could thrive at a rate of 3.51% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 0.39 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

India Rice Milling Market Overview

India Rice Milling Market refers to the industry involved in the processing and milling of rice grains to produce polished rice for consumption. Rice is a staple food in India, and rice milling plays a crucial role in transforming paddy rice into edible rice by removing the outer husk and other impurities. The rice milling process involves various stages such as cleaning, de-husking, whitening, polishing, sorting, and packaging to produce high-quality rice grains that meet consumer demands.

The primary application of India Rice Milling is to produce rice for domestic consumption. Rice is a staple food in India and is consumed in various forms, including boiled rice, steamed rice, and as an ingredient in various traditional dishes. The rice milling industry caters to the diverse needs of consumers by producing different varieties of rice, such as basmati rice, non-basmati rice, and parboiled rice. Additionally, rice milling plays a crucial role in enhancing the shelf life and quality of rice grains, ensuring they reach consumers in optimal condition.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the India Rice Milling industry include

Buhler Group

G.G. Dandekar Machine Works Ltd

Satake Corporation

Savco Sales Pvt Ltd

G.S International

Fowler Westrup

Mill Master Machinery Pvt Ltd

Perfect Equipment

Parker Engineers

Among others.





India Rice Milling Market Updates:

January 2022

Benlink revealed its strategic collaboration with Alfa Level to broaden its offerings in the food and energy sectors.

May 2022

Adani Wilmar declared the purchase of Kohinoor Brand in India from McCormick Switzerland GMBH. The acquisition encompasses the complete Kohinoor brand lineup, including Kohinoor for high-quality Basmati rice and Charminar for cost-effective rice.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the India Rice Milling Market. During the initial phase of the pandemic, the market faced challenges due to disruptions in the supply chain, labor shortages, and restrictions on transportation. However, as rice is a staple food, the demand for rice products remained relatively stable. Post the pandemic, the market is expected to witness increased investments in automation and digitization to enhance productivity and efficiency. The focus on food safety and hygiene is likely to intensify, leading to a greater emphasis on advanced milling technologies and quality control measures.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 392.6 Million CAGR during 2022-2030 3.51% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type and Component Key Market Opportunities Increased investment in technology by the government Key Market Drivers Growing focus on rice processing plants to increase the shelf life of rice.





India Rice Milling Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Several market driving factors contribute to the growth of the India Rice Milling Market. Firstly, the increasing population and rising urbanization in India drive the demand for processed rice products. As more people shift to urban areas, the consumption of convenient and ready-to-cook rice products rises, fueling the need for efficient rice milling processes. Secondly, the growing awareness among consumers regarding food safety and quality drives the demand for well-processed and properly packaged rice. Consumers are increasingly seeking rice products that are free from impurities, properly graded, and meet quality standards. Lastly, the government initiatives and policies to support the agricultural sector, improve infrastructure, and promote rice exports positively impact the India Rice Milling Market.

Market Restraints:

The India Rice Milling Market also faces certain market restraints. One significant restraint is the high cost of modern rice milling machinery and equipment, which poses a barrier for small-scale rice millers to adopt advanced technologies. Additionally, the lack of adequate post-harvest infrastructure, including drying facilities and proper storage, affects the quality and shelf life of rice grains. Furthermore, fluctuations in raw material prices and the availability of paddy rice can impact the profitability and operations of rice millers, particularly during periods of low harvest or supply disruptions.

Market Segmentation

By Equipment

By Equipment, the segment includes Rice Whitening Machinery, Pre Cleaner Machinery, Paddy Separator Machinery, Length Grader Machinery, and others.

By Capacity

By Capacity, the segment includes 1 To 10 Tons, 10 To 20 Tons, and More than 20 Tons.



Regional Insights

The top three regions for the India Rice Milling Market are Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Punjab, known as the "Rice Bowl of India," is a key region for rice production and milling. The state's favorable climate and fertile land support the cultivation of high-quality rice varieties. Uttar Pradesh, another major rice-producing state, has a significant presence in the rice milling industry, contributing to the market's growth. West Bengal, located in the eastern part of India, is known for its aromatic rice varieties and has a strong presence in the basmati rice segment. These regions benefit from favorable agro-climatic conditions, government support, and established rice milling infrastructure, making them prominent players in the India Rice Milling Market.

