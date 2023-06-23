BitMart and Chamcha Build Strategic Partnership to Promote the Future of the Ordinals Ecosystem Together

JERSEY CITY, NJ, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, the premier global digital asset trading platform, and Chamcha Ordinals, an infrastructure and liquidity provider for the Ordinals ecosystem, announced today a partnership to fully support the development of the Chacmah Ordinals ecosystem and the prosperity of the Ordinals ecosystem together.







During the collaboration, BitMart will work with Chamcha Ordinals to build a decentralized indexing infrastructure. Utilizing BitMart’s acumen and platform, it will support and assist Chamcha in incubating more projects to effectively promote and raise awareness around Ordinals projects. This collaboration will contribute to expanding the projects' exposure and attracting a larger audience to participate in and support the Ordinals ecosystem. All these efforts are aimed at promoting the development of the Ordinals ecosystem and creating more value for all participants.





“As an exchange with outstanding business philosophy and execution, BitMart deeply recognizes the potential of the Ordinals ecosystem,” said Tiffany Ni, VP of Operations at Bitmart. “We believe that through our partnership with Chamcha, BitMart can open the door to the Ordinals ecosystem, providing more trading opportunities for our users while improving user activity and liquidity into the Ordinals ecosystem.”





“We look forward to exposing more users to the Ordinals ecosystem through this partnership,” said Kelvin, the CEO of Chamcha, “We believe that through our full support and assistance to Chamcha's work, we can jointly promote the prosperity and development of the Ordinals ecosystem.”

BitMart and Chamcha anticipates this strategic alliance to significantly enrich the Ordinals ecosystem, providing users with enhanced trading opportunities.



About Chamcha





As a company specializing in the development of Ordinals ecosystem infrastructure, Chamcha has been providing a series of innovative infrastructure products to promote the liquidity and sustainable development of the Ordinals ecosystem. Their work aims to create a vibrant and healthy Ordinals ecosystem.

About BitMart