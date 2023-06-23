Chicago, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report US Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by Function (Storage, Distribution, Assembly), Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mid Load), Micro Fulfilment Center, Dark Stores, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, US Manufacturing Execution Systems Industry to Grow at a CAGR 9.4% from 2022 to 2027.

The US is likely to dominate the global manufacturing execution system market.

MES is a software solution deployed in manufacturing plants for supervision and control of production processes, tracking materials, and monitoring the overall performance of plants. As reported by MarketsandMarkets, the MES market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2022−2027. One of the key driving factors of MES industry growth is the large requirement for operational efficiency in manufacturing industries. MES solutions offer real-time visibility and control over several production processes, allowing manufacturers to optimize their operations, minimize downtime, and improve overall plant efficiency.

The growing adoption of digitalization, automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies in manufacturing is also fostering the growth of the MES market. As manufacturers are substantially deploying advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, big data analytics, and cloud computing, MES solutions are becoming an integral part of the overall digital transformation journey of the manufacturing industry. MES can also be integrated with other trending enterprise systems such as ERP, PLM, and SCADA enabling seamless data exchange, automation of plant operations, and intelligent decision-making. Further, the growing focus on sustainability and environmental regulations supports the ever-increasing adoption of MES solutions. Manufacturers are deploying MES to monitor and optimize energy consumption and monitor environmental performance metrics, in line with several corporate social responsibility goals and regulatory requirements.

The US is the largest market for MES owing to major companies such as Emerson Electric, General Electric, Honeywell International, and Rockwell Automation. The US is a prominently growing country in the manufacturing execution system (MES) market owing to the substantial adoption of digitalization and automation in the manufacturing industry. MES can track the processes that are automated through industrial automation. This helps the users to maintain track of the whole supply chain operations, right from the initial phase of raw materials to the end phase of distribution of products to end users.

Top Key Market Players in US Manufacturing Execution Systems companies

Siemens (US) ,

Rockwell Automation(US) ,

SAP(US),

Dassault Systemes(France)

Honeywell International(US), among others

