FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange-Traded Funds (“ETFs”)

TORONTO, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NEO Exchange for the month ending June 30, 2023.

The cash distributions are payable on July 10, 2023 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2023.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund NameFund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)FUD$0.0600
First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETFQCLN$0.0250
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)FSL$0.1350
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETFCIBR$0.0200
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETFETP$0.0625
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged)FDL$0.2500
First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETFFHG$0.0500
FHG.F$0.0350
First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETFFST$0.2000
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETFBLCK$0.0500
First Trust International Capital Strength ETFFINT$0.2500
First Trust JFL Global Equity ETFFJFG$0.0342
First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETFFJFB$0.0500


About First Trust

First Trust Portfolios Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Portfolios Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $191 billion as of May 31, 2023 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

