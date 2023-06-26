ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|19-Jun-23
|11,421
|€661.42
|€7,554,125
|20-Jun-23
|12,503
|€657.93
|€8,226,135
|21-Jun-23
|12,119
|€654.84
|€7,936,005
|22-Jun-23
|12,364
|€641.76
|€7,934,691
|23-Jun-23
|12,325
|€643.90
|€7,936,123
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771