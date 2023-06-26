Oculis to Host an R&D Retina Day to Showcase Clinical Programs Targeting Diabetic Macular Edema and Other Retina Diseases on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

R&D Retina Day featuring several retina experts will take place from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM EDT at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel and online

Co-principal investigators, Dr. David S. Boyer and Dr. Arshad M. Khanani, for Phase 3 DIAMOND trial of OCS-01 eye drops in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) will discuss recent Stage 1 readout and plans for next steps

Dr. Quan Dong Nguyen to highlight clinical proof-of-concept (PoC) LEOPARD trial of OCS-01 eye drops in Cystoid Macular Edema (CME)

Neuro-ophthalmology expert Dr. Sophie Bonnin will discuss clinical PoC ACUITY trial of OCS-05 in Acute Optic Neuritis (AON)

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced that it will host its first R&D Day featuring multiple experts to showcase its clinical programs targeting retina diseases on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM EDT. Those interested can participate in the event either in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, or virtually via webcast. To register for the event, please click here.

Topics to be covered by retina specialists and the Oculis management team during the event include the unmet medical needs and current treatment landscapes in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Cystoid Macular Edema (CME), and Acute Optic Neuritis (AON), as well as:

OCS-01 DME DIAMOND program: The recent Stage 1 read-out of the DIAMOND trial and plans for the upcoming DIAMOND 1 and DIAMOND 2 trials

OCS-01 CME LEOPARD trial: The PoC LEOPARD trial initiation of OCS-01 eye drops in CME

OCS-05 AON ACUITY trial: The ongoing PoC ACUITY trial of OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate with a novel mechanism of action, in Acute Optic Neuritis



Retina experts participating in the event include:

Sophie Bonnin, MD : Neuro-retina specialist at the Foundation Rothschild Hospital, Paris, with clinical expertise in retina, neuro-ophthalmology and clinical imaging

: Neuro-retina specialist at the Foundation Rothschild Hospital, Paris, with clinical expertise in retina, neuro-ophthalmology and clinical imaging David S. Boyer, MD : Co-principal investigator of the DIAMOND trial; Partner, Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group; Adjunct Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine; Oculis Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) member

: Co-principal investigator of the DIAMOND trial; Partner, Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group; Adjunct Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine; Oculis Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) member Quan Dong Nguyen, MD, MSc, FARVO, FASRS : Principal investigator of the LEOPARD trial; Oculis SAB member; Professor of Ophthalmology at the Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine

: Principal investigator of the LEOPARD trial; Oculis SAB member; Professor of Ophthalmology at the Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS: Co-principal investigator of the DIAMOND trial; Oculis SAB member; Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates; Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

A live and online question and answer (Q&A) session with the above retina specialists, Oculis management, and additional expert panelists will follow the formal presentations. The additional expert panelists participating in the Q&A session include:

Pravin Dugel, MD : Oculis Board of Directors member, retina specialist, and President of Iveric Bio. Prior to Iveric Bio, Dr. Dugel was Managing Partner, Retinal Consultants of Arizona and the Retinal Research Institute; Clinical Professor, USC Eye Institute, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California

: Oculis Board of Directors member, retina specialist, and President of Iveric Bio. Prior to Iveric Bio, Dr. Dugel was Managing Partner, Retinal Consultants of Arizona and the Retinal Research Institute; Clinical Professor, USC Eye Institute, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California Sabri Markabi, MD : Independent R&D consultant with 25 years of senior and worldwide leadership experience in drug development executive roles including Global Head of Research and Development & Chief Medical Officer at Alcon and Global Head of Development for the Ophthalmology and Neuroscience Franchises at Novartis; Oculis Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) member

: Independent R&D consultant with 25 years of senior and worldwide leadership experience in drug development executive roles including Global Head of Research and Development & Chief Medical Officer at Alcon and Global Head of Development for the Ophthalmology and Neuroscience Franchises at Novartis; Oculis Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) member Ramin Tadayoni, MD : Professor of Ophthalmology at University of Paris; Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at Lariboisière University Hospital and at the Foundation Rothschild Hospital; Retina Chair of Oculis SAB

: Professor of Ophthalmology at University of Paris; Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at Lariboisière University Hospital and at the Foundation Rothschild Hospital; Retina Chair of Oculis SAB Pablo Villoslada, MD: Adjunct Professor at Stanford University; former Medical Director of Neuroinflammation at Genentech; Oculis SAB member

The Q&A session will be facilitated by Oculis’s CEO, Riad Sherif, MD, while Bastian Dehmel, MD, Head of Development, will be available to answer questions.

About Oculis

Oculis (Nasdaq: OCS) is a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’ highly differentiated clinical-stage pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development for eye diseases of high unmet medical need. It includes OCS-01 eye drops, a topical candidate in Phase 3 development for diabetic macular edema (DME) and inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; OCS-02 eye drops, a topical biologic candidate in Phase 2b development for dry eye disease (DED) and uveitis; and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophthalmic disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. The first in-patient, proof-of-concept trial with OCS-05 is currently ongoing in France. Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the United States, Europe and China, Oculis’ goal is to deliver life-changing eye treatments to patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record in the pharmaceutical industry, supported by leading international healthcare investors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

