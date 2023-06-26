Igor Shaskin, BSc (Pharm), Honored as the 2023 PCCA Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year

Calgary, Alberta, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA has named Igor Shaskin, BSc (Pharm), of Stafford Pharmacy & Home Healthcare, Lethbridge, Alberta, as its 2023 Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year. This award is presented annually to an independent pharmacist who has demonstrated service excellence to patients, healthcare providers and pharmacy colleagues. Compounding is the pharmacy method of preparing customized medications to meet each prescriber’s and patient’s unique needs. PCCA Canada General Manager Amanda Cassel presented the award to Shaskin on June 16, 2023, during the PCCA Canadian Compounding Conference in Calgary, Alberta.

Shaskin has dedicated his career to serving patients and has built strong relationships with his prescribers in the health care community. Cassel recognized him as an inspiration and advocate for the compounding industry, stating that his “valuable ideas push himself, his colleagues and even PCCA forward.”

PCCA President Jim Smith acknowledged Shaskin’s dedication to his work. “Your reputation is one of absolute competency, loyalty, never being afraid to share your opinion and always seeking to improve,” Smith said. “We admire you and we are honoured to celebrate having you as the 2023 Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year.”

The PCCA Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year Award is presented to a PCCA member pharmacist who exceeds at being an ambassador for independent compounding pharmacies. Specific criteria for this award include safety/product quality practices and standards, high ethical standards, continuing education and participation in PCCA events, innovations in the field, positive physician relationships, community relationships and willingness to network with PCCA member colleagues. Smith welcomed Shaskin to an incredible group of previous award winners who “have and continue to change the world.”

Shaskin graduated from the University of Alberta with his BSc (Pharm) in 1979. He returned to his hometown of Lethbridge, Alberta, and continued on to earn his BSc (Gen) in Business Management in 1982. He worked for a few independent pharmacies and an accounting firm. Shaskin married his wife, Julie, in 1985 and immediately opened Stafford Pharmacy in a 400 square-foot space with three employees – Shaskin, his wife and sister-in-law. Today, Stafford Pharmacy & Home Healthcare occupies 3,500 square feet with numerous employees. Shaskin is a lifelong learner and has earned certifications in various pharmaceutical disciplines. He has also served on many boards and fiercely advocates for compounding and personalized medicine, with a passion for veterinary needs. He is well respected in the community and has a reputation for helping anyone he can.

At the event, Shaskin was joined by his wife, son Evan, pharmacy team members, representatives of PCCA and several colleagues. Shaskin thanked the audience, his colleagues and family. “I would like to thank my family and my team for their support over the years. I am honored to receive the award. I am proud of the work we do at Stafford Pharmacy and hope to continue for many years to come.”

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

# # #

Attachment