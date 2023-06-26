Future Today and TCL Announce Joint Partnership to Bring New Streaming Options to North American Users

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Today , the leader in ad-supported streaming, with flagship channels Fawesome , HappyKids and iFood.tv, and ranking in the top free channels across every major connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, today announced its partnership with TCL, one of the world’s best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, to bring its online streaming service to TCL TV and mobile users in North America.



Through this partnership, Future Today will launch five linear channels, including some of their most popular including HappyKids, ifood.tv and Fawesome. Future Today will also provide content and offer its own proprietary technology to power TCL's new AVOD offering. The offering will also include Future Today's FAST channels, which offer viewers a vast selection of on-demand content, all for free.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with TCL, a company that shares our vision for providing high-quality streaming content to viewers," said Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of Future Today. "This partnership will allow us to expand our reach and offer our diverse library of programming to even more viewers across North America. We are excited to share our expertise to power TCL's new streaming service and look forward to seeing its success.”

“Continuing to pursue innovation, leveraging our vertical integration, and leaning into valuable relationships with partners like Future Today is what fuels TCL’s growth. Those factors, along with our award-winning product lineup, have made us one of the most popular electronics brands in the country,” said Mark Zhang, President, TCL North America. “TCL wouldn’t be a top 2 best-selling TV brand in the U.S. for four consecutive years if we didn’t listen to what our users value and consumers are hungry for more entertainment options, so we’re excited to expand our programming through this premium multi-channel streaming service.”

The integration of Future Today's AVOD platform into TCL's devices will provide an enhanced viewing experience for TCL users, offering them access to a broad range of premium content. Future Today’s flagship movies, kids and lifestyle channels will now be available to expanded audiences across North America.

"Future Today is dedicated to providing premium viewing experiences across its extensive library of content, and we are delighted to offer its quality entertainment to our users as TCL continues to deliver high-performance smart TVs to market," said Haohong Wang, General Manager, TCL Research America. "As a leader in the TV industry, we know it’s vital to couple our award-winning hardware with dynamic content and featured services to truly fulfill consumer’s entertainment needs. This partnership continues our mission to ensure TCL’s products and experiences are best-in-class.” The partnership is set to launch over the coming months and is expected to provide an exceptional viewing experience for users of TCL devices in North America.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today here .

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.