HappyKids Expands Baby Einstein Content Library for Families

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HappyKids , Future Today's premier ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platform for kids and families, is expanding its portfolio through its growing partnership with Hello Einstein Studios. The collaboration includes additional Baby Einstein content on HappyKids as well as the launch of the Baby Einstein app—featuring curiosity-driven, age-appropriate programming introducing a fresh lineup of Baby Einstein shows and episodes streaming free on the AVOD platform.

Farm Explorers, Baby Einstein’s latest series, will launch on HappyKids in November. The 13-episode series invites families on a vibrant exploration through life on the farm. Each episode focuses on one STEAM concept, helping little ones engage and explore in new ways. The Farm Explorers launch will be followed by Closer Look, paying homage to the original classics ahead of Baby Einstein’s 30th anniversary in 2026! These to-be-added shows will join HappyKids’ existing Baby Einstein lineup including The Classics, Ocean Explorers & Sandbox, all available in Spanish as well. Baby Einstein is recognized as a leader in educational content inspiring curiosity and discovery in babies, preschoolers and parents for nearly three decades.

“With the Baby Einstein app, learning feels like playtime for babies and preschoolers,” said David Di Lorenzo, SVP of Kids & Family at Future Today. “The growing alliance between HappyKids and Baby Einstein continues to champion quality learning experiences for young audiences through an engaging, family-friendly platform. We’re excited to share this inspiring content with families everywhere on HappyKids, where curiosity and creativity come together to make learning fun.”

“We are excited for Cal, Dean, Tinker and the whole Baby Einstein character crew to spark curiosity and learning with families through HappyKids,” said Jaime Martin, Director, Hello Einstein Studios, Licensing & Media.

HappyKids' robust and diverse library, which includes movies, series, and gaming videos, offers inclusive, diversified content, designed to engage children across age groups. With thoughtfully curated programming and intuitive navigation, the platform makes learning both accessible and enjoyable. By expanding across genres and formats, HappyKids continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination in the kids’ entertainment space.

About HappyKids

HappyKids is a FREE and SAFE app designed to educate and entertain millions of kids across multiple platforms every day. Parents trust HappyKids to provide safe content for every age group with music, rhymes, stories, movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides, and more. The content is segmented by age group as well as content themes for 0-4 years, 4-6 years, 6-9 years, and Tweens. There is also a separate section for Family movies & TV shows that parents can enjoy with their children. HappyKids is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity, Vizio, and most major connected TV and mobile devices.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids, and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors, and major media companies, helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization, and more.