Fawesome Expands Spanish-Language Content Partnerships to Become Go-To Streaming Destination for Hispanic Audiences

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fawesome , the leading free ad-supported streaming platform offering over 150,000 movies and TV shows, today announced a significant expansion of its Spanish-language content library through new partnerships with leading Latin American and international distributors making it a premier destination for Spanish-language movies, TV series, and telenovelas across a range of popular genres. This strategic expansion reinforces parent company Future Today's continued investment in serving Hispanic audiences in the U.S. with authentic, culturally resonant entertainment.

Fawesome’s new content includes several genres—all available to stream now and for free. Recent deals completed include TV Azteca, Caracol, Cisneros, Hemisphere, Intermedya, Olympusat, and many others bringing an eclectic selection of unforgettable telenovelas, classic Mexican movies, trending Turkish and Korean dramas, reality competitions, plus inspirational religious series that always connect with Hispanic audiences. In addition, multiple FAST channels have been added to the service including Caracol Mix, Teleonce, Bein Sports to name a few. By partnering with these high-profile content partners, Fawesome continues to provide rich storytelling and regional authenticity that resonates with today’s streaming audiences.

“Fawesome’s expansion into Spanish-language programming is not just about increasing volume, it’s about delivering content that reflects the tastes, traditions and stories of U.S. Hispanic audiences,” said David Di Lorenzo, SVP Content Acquisitions and Partnerships at Future Today. “This initiative marks a major milestone in elevating content offerings for one of the fastest-growing streaming demographics we’ve seen across our platforms.”

Fawesome has experienced remarkable year-over-year momentum in Spanish-language viewership. This expansion aligns with Future Today’s overarching strategy to strengthen Fawesome as a go-to platform for U.S. Hispanic audiences. That strategy has come into sharper focus with Future Today’s recent collaboration with Jorge Balleste, a seasoned executive with deep expertise in Spanish-language programming and audience engagement. Formerly of TelevisaUnivision, Balleste helps spearhead the company’s growth in Hispanic markets working closely with Di Lorenzo to identify, acquire, and program content that authentically reflects the tastes and preferences of Hispanic viewers across the U.S.

“Fawesome is uniquely positioned to serve the growing U.S. Hispanic audience because of its massive reach, brand-safe environment, and access to high-quality, culturally relevant content at no cost,” said Balleste. “We’re creating a home where Hispanic viewers can see themselves, their stories, and their experiences authentically represented.”

This announcement follows a string of strategic moves by Future Today to bolster Fawesome’s position as a category leader in free, ad-supported, culturally diverse content. For more information about Future Today and its expanded Spanish-language content, visit futuretodayinc.com or watch directly at fawesome.tv .

Fawesome presents a vast collection of 150,000 popular movies, comedy specials, documentaries and television shows, spanning all genres: family, comedies, true crime, drama, westerns, reality and classics, all accessible for free without the need for subscriptions, credit cards or accounts. Our content is available on all major OTT platforms and streaming devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity, Vizio and most major connected TV and mobile devices. Watch on Fawesome at https://fawesome.tv

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more.

