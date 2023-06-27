CTERA Powers Hitachi Vantara's Next-Generation File Cloud Solution, HCP Anywhere Enterprise

New York, NY, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, a leading provider of secure edge-to-cloud file services, today announced a strategic sourcing agreement with Hitachi Vantara where CTERA offerings will be sold under the Hitachi brand. This expanded partnership will further advance secure, multi-cloud unstructured data services, and offers seamless data management from edge-to-core-to-cloud utilizing the market-leading Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) as the centralized object storage system.

The collaborative product will be marketed globally as Hitachi Content Platform Anywhere Enterprise (HCP Anywhere Enterprise) and will provide a fully integrated migration path for customers using legacy HCP Gateway, Hitachi Data Ingestor or other discrete network-attached storage (NAS) systems.

HCP Anywhere Enterprise will include the following features:

Wide Use Case Coverage : Catering to a broad spectrum of needs, from primary and secondary edge-to-core-to-cloud file services, to machine-generated data workflows.

: Catering to a broad spectrum of needs, from primary and secondary edge-to-core-to-cloud file services, to machine-generated data workflows. NAS Modernization : Offering high-performance network-attached storage capabilities for SMB and NFS.

: Offering high-performance network-attached storage capabilities for SMB and NFS. Archive : Providing secure, long-term storage for infrequently accessed data.

: Providing secure, long-term storage for infrequently accessed data. Comprehensive Enterprise File Sync and Share Capabilities : Ensuring seamless collaboration within the organization and with external parties.

: Ensuring seamless collaboration within the organization and with external parties. Cyber-Resilient Storage : Including AI-based ransomware detection, malicious user blocking and rapid rollback.

: Including AI-based ransomware detection, malicious user blocking and rapid rollback. Immutable Storage (WORM) : Guaranteeing data cannot be modified or deleted once written, adding an extra layer of security and compliance.

: Guaranteeing data cannot be modified or deleted once written, adding an extra layer of security and compliance. Scalability : Facilitating horizontal scaling to petabytes of data with central multi-tenant administration and an object-storage backend.

: Facilitating horizontal scaling to petabytes of data with central multi-tenant administration and an object-storage backend. Enhanced Security : Offering defense-grade protection and 100% behind-firewall deployment, meeting the needs of security-conscious customers.

: Offering defense-grade protection and 100% behind-firewall deployment, meeting the needs of security-conscious customers. Integration with Hitachi Lumada Data Catalog: Empowering modern, data-driven enterprises to meet regulatory compliance requirements by cataloguing, categorizing and setting data management policy for distributed edge data.

“In working with Hitachi Vantara, we are delivering best-in-class file services and comprehensive data management solutions," said Oded Nagel, CEO of CTERA. "We are delighted to forge this partnership enabling businesses to seamlessly manage their data across the entire lifecycle, from edge-to-cloud, with enhanced security and scalability."

“We are excited to collaborate with CTERA to continue to build out our multi-cloud data services,” said Dan McConnell, Senior Vice President Product Management and Enablement at Hitachi Vantara. “This collaboration empowers our customers with unparalleled control, security, and scalability in managing their distributed data across multi-cloud environments. Together, we are delivering a powerful solution that will propel businesses towards unprecedented levels of efficiency, agility, and data-driven success."

About CTERA

CTERA is the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, powering more than 50,000 sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA delivers a cloud-native global file system over public or private object storage, with a rich data services ecosystem that enables enterprises to gain full control of their data environment for optimal edge performance, granular security, data insight, and governance. For more information, visit www.ctera.com.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., delivers the intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems, and digital expertise that supports more than 80% of the Fortune 100. To learn how Hitachi Vantara turns businesses from data-rich to data-driven through agile digital processes, products, and experiences, visit www.hitachivantara.com.