Hypatia Capital Selects Ultimus to Help Launch Firm’s First Exchange Traded Fund

CINCINNATI, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions, is excited to announce its collaboration with Hypatia Capital in the successful launch of the company’s first Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The fund, the Hypatia Women CEO Fund, strives to invest in established, women-led businesses and seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Hypatia Capital, a New York based asset management firm, focuses on sponsoring female CEOs and investors within its investment offerings in both the private and registered fund sectors. Instilling a culture centered around two key drivers, talent and performance, Hypatia Capital evaluated services providers, seeking a likeminded culturally inclusive firm to support its initiatives as well as navigate the complexities of launching an ETF.

Ultimus, known for its award-winning, consultative approach and extensive experience in fund administration, played a key role in Hypatia Capital launching its first ETF within an extremely impressive timeframe. As a newly Registered Investment Adviser, Hypatia required a timely fund launch to meet its business needs. To address this tight schedule, Hypatia sought out Ultimus for its unrivaled experience, and step-by-step guidance to bring the fund to life. In addition, utilizing Ultimus’ series trust model allowed Hypatia to leverage a turnkey solution and be named as the fund adviser while maintaining the control to exercise full brand marketing capabilities it desired in order to flourish.

Capitalizing on a seamless fund launch process, this ETF has been an important component of Hypatia’s company goals. Patricia Lizarraga, founder and managing partner of Hypatia states, “We are excited to launch the Hypatia Women CEO ETF to offer investors the chance to potentially diversify their portfolio from a gender perspective, invest their values, and use their investment dollars to create impact. We are so grateful to have partnered with Ultimus, who was able to offer guidance based on experience, while also listening to our timeline needs and helping to bring our goal to fruition.”

Larie Lydick , Vice President, ETF Product at Ultimus, commented on Ultimus’ collaboration in the fund launch. “It was an honor to work with Patricia and the Hypatia team to help launch their new innovative ETF, which invests in publicly traded securities that have female Chief Executive Officers. I'm glad the Hypatia team leveraged Ultimus' deep industry knowledge and introductions to the ecosystem to quickly get to market by launching the fund in one of our series trusts. I look forward to working with the Hypatia team and their continued success.”

Ultimus remains the second-largest ETF fund administrator by number of clients and maintains an active schedule for incoming business and onboarding services. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a dedicated team of ETF professionals, Ultimus provides clients with an efficient onboarding process while also ensuring it has the capacity and scalability to handle the incoming volume of new business. Ultimus played a key role in getting Hypatia to market within its established timeline and looks forward to continued growth in establishing new client partnerships.

