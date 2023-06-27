Frame AI Announces New Product Features that Streamline Privacy Compliance and Minimize Costs of Customer Service Requests

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frame AI , the leading AI-powered, customer intelligence platform, announced today the availability of new product features focused on Enterprise use cases, including Cost Tiers, Score Builder, and HIPAA compliance. The product updates will permit customer support and engineering teams to determine the true costs associated with escalated service requests, helping to streamline action, reduce costs and protect revenue.



“In the 21st century, companies cannot choose between creating great customer experiences or staying cost-efficient – they must do both. Customer service executives, CFOs, and CEOs alike need tools to help increase the speed and effectiveness of teams dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by their customer base,” said George Davis, founder and CEO of Frame AI. “These new features enable customer service teams to aggregate and calculate the categories and costs of service tickets specific to their business, and to create solutions for recurring challenges.”

Frame AI’s new Cost Tiers drive accurate cost estimation associated with escalated tickets, reducing vague cost estimates while providing a more precise understanding of costs associated with specific ticket types. Score Builder allows users to calibrate custom scores that predict business outcomes, guiding action by customer success teams. New features supporting HIPAA Compliance, including a full third-party audit, allow users to partner with and serve clients in regulated healthcare industries safely and securely under the coverage of a Business Associate Agreement.

“Customer experience optimization has a direct business impact that goes far beyond simply addressing the needs and concerns of those who have purchased a product or service from your company,” said Mike Lazarow, Frame AI investor and founder of Buddy Media. “My decision to join Frame AI is rooted in my own realization of the great inefficiencies that exist in the customer experience space, and George’s vision of using AI to aggregate, categorize and mitigate lost time, resources and money spent addressing customer needs.”

About Frame AI

Frame AI is an AI-powered, customer experience intelligence platform that uses artificial intelligence to surface drivers of business outcomes in customer service ticket data, enabling cost efficient, preemptive CX solutions. Frame AI is purpose built for application to enterprise support organizations, empowering CX executives, CFOs, and CEOs alike to attribute true dollar amounts connecting customer operations to the bottom line.