Pipefy Receives ISO 27001, 27018 and 27701 Certifications

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , the global industry leader in no-code process automation, today announced that it received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO/IEC) 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) to securely support global customers using its business process automation platform. In addition, it achieved ISO/IEC 27701-2019 and ISO/IEC 27018-2021 certifications.

"No-code tools like Pipefy enable teams to easily automate and optimize business processes, and information security is critical to maintaining and protecting the privacy of information between IT and business departments,” said Alessio Alionço, Founder and CEO of Pipefy. “By achieving these ISO security and data privacy certifications, Pipefy assures its customers the highest levels of security at scale, shielding them from cybersecurity risks.”

ISO 27001 standard is the internationally recognized best practice framework for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). To achieve ISO 27001 status, Pipefy passed a series of standards to ensure business controls and management processes running on its platform are adequate and proportionate for information security threats.

In addition to the ISO 27001:2022 certification, Pipefy received these ISO certifications:

ISO/IEC 27701-2019: A data privacy extension to ISO 27001, it is the international standard that provides a framework for data privacy management.

ISO/IEC 27018-2021: Code of practice for protecting personally identifiable information (PII) in cloud computing services.

By adhering to these standards, organizations of any kind can manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties.

