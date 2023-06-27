The Joint Commission launches Health Care Equity Certification

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Commission is launching a voluntary Health Care Equity Certification Program, effective July 1. The advanced certification will recognize hospitals and critical access hospitals that strive for excellence in their efforts to provide equitable care, treatment and services.

Improving health care equity is a quality and safety priority at The Joint Commission. The Health Care Equity Certification builds on The Joint Commission’s longstanding accreditation requirements that support health care equity, as well as its new requirements to reduce health care disparities that were implemented on January 1 and are being elevated to National Patient Safety Goal (NPSG) 16 on July 1.

The new certification requirements emphasize the structures and processes health care organizations need to decrease health care disparities in their patient populations; promote diversity, equity and inclusion for their staff; and address the following five domains:

Leadership

Collaboration

Data collection

Provision of care

Performance improvement

The Health Care Equity Certification will be available to all Joint Commission-accredited hospitals and critical access hospitals, as well as non-Joint Commission-accredited hospitals and critical access hospitals that comply with applicable federal laws, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Conditions of Participation.

“Health care equity is not only an issue of social justice, it is a fundamental issue of patient safety and quality of care,” says Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, MSHA, MACP, FACMI, president and chief executive officer, The Joint Commission Enterprise. “This is why I made it a top priority for The Joint Commission to advance health care equity. COVID-19 sharpened health care’s focus on fractures in care that are unacceptable. All people deserve access to safe, high-quality care. The Health Care Equity Certification Program will distinguish those organizations making health care equity a strategic priority and are collaborating with patients, families, caregivers and external organizations to identify and address needs that help translate equitable health care into better health outcomes.”

To help health care organizations meet the certification’s requirements and elements of performance (EPs), The Joint Commission has developed the Health Care Equity Certification Resource Center. The resource center provides practical strategies, toolkits, templates, brief synopses and videos. The curated collection of resources is organized by certification domain for direct accessibility. Sign up for E-Alerts to receive notification when new resources are added.

Learn more about The Joint Commission’s Health Care Equity Certification Program.

###

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.