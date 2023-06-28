ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Rob Hartnett as Managing Partner; Expands Sales Training Presence in Australia and APAC Region

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Rob Hartnett, an award-winning sales performance specialist with a proven track record of helping industry-leading organizations drive results on the global stage. Rob is based in Melbourne, Australia, and will support sales training and coaching in the Asia Pacific (APAC) Region for ValueSelling Associates. He has worked with teams worldwide and extensively in Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea.



Rob brings over 25 years of sales and consulting experience to the ValueSelling team, including involvement in numerous sales transformation and change management initiatives. After starting his career at KPMG, Rob worked in senior management roles at global organizations such as Apple, HP, Publicis, Miller Heiman Group and the NeuroLeadership Institute. The dedication of Rob and the teams he managed led to impressive revenue and market share growth, gaining industry recognition and multiple awards.

Rob is the author of several books, including It’s All Possible, which was recommended by Blinkist and the C-Suite Book Club. He also hosts the It’s All Possible Sales Leadership Podcast and is an experienced speaker on the topics of business growth, sales performance and growth mindset.

President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Rob Hartnett brings a wealth of experience and skills to ValueSelling Associates and will help our clients understand the importance of a customer-focused, value-driven sales approach. His sales and consulting experience in the Asia Pacific region will expand our training expertise in the area. We welcome Rob to the ValueSelling team.”

Rob holds a Bachelor of Business with a major in Accounting and a Postgraduate degree in Applied Finance & Investment. He is certified in Leadership and Coaching with Maxwell Leadership and is a Master Facilitator in Extended DISC. Known as a dynamic facilitator with strong commercial acumen, Rob assists his clients with insights and the ability to advance opportunities and grow key accounts.

Why is ValueSelling so Successful?

Visit Gartner Peer Insights to see what customers are saying and understand why ValueSelling has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating (as of June 28, 2023). In addition to being recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers, ValueSelling Associates also consistently receives industry recognition, including ranking as a Top Sales Training Company by both Training Industry and Selling Power, and winning multiple Stevie Awards.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

