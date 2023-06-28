Sanford Heisler Sharp Adds Partner Andrew Macurdy, Former Senior Counsel to New Jersey Attorney General and Former Federal Prosecutor

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanford Heisler Sharp today announced the arrival of partner Andrew Macurdy, former Senior Counsel to the New Jersey Attorney General. Macurdy will be Co-Chair of the firm’s Trial Practice, sharing the role with the firm’s new Nashville partner, Brent Hannafan, who joined last week and is the former Criminal Chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Tennessee.



“Andrew brings us a wealth of superior experience in federal and state trials and state policy development,” said David Sanford, co-founder and Chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp. “His record in the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey enhances our representation of plaintiffs in qui tam, fraud, whistleblower, civil rights, retaliation, discrimination, employment, ERISA, and other complex claims. We are delighted he is on board and ready to help lead matters in litigation and trial.”

Macurdy comes to Sanford Heisler Sharp having served as a prosecutor at every level of government in New Jersey. Most recently, Macurdy was Senior Counsel to the New Jersey Attorney General, overseeing and coordinating criminal justice policy and litigation for the state. In that role, he authored several significant policy reforms, including statewide guidelines for accommodating pregnant police officers.

Prior to serving in the Attorney General’s front office, Macurdy was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, investigating and prosecuting crimes ranging from securities fraud, Ponzi schemes, commercial mortgage fraud, and insider trading, to weapons trafficking and forced labor. As an AUSA, Macurdy brought some of the earliest and largest charges of fraud on COVID-pandemic federal relief programs. Macurdy began his prosecutorial work at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City, trying robbery, burglary, assault, weapons, and official misconduct offenses.

“Andrew has a distinguished background for leading the cutting-edge public interest matters we pursue in this office and across the country,” said Sanford Heisler Sharp New York Managing Partner Michael Palmer. “His public litigation experience, especially his prosecuting fraud cases successfully will be valuable in supporting whistleblowers in False Claim Act cases and classes of employees with ERISA claims.”

Macurdy views his transition to Sanford Heisler Sharp as a continuation of his commitment to working in the public interest. “After nearly a decade in government, I view joining Sanford Heisler as an extension of the work I’ve done as a prosecutor and policymaker. My goal is identical to the firm’s goal – to help right unfair outcomes, and to achieve justice and systemic change through litigation. This firm’s reputation for pursuing justice is second to none and I look forward to contributing to that success.”

Since 2018, Macurdy has taught annually at Harvard Law School’s Trial Advocacy Program, as well as served each year as an adjunct professor of Appellate Advocacy at Seton Hall Law School.

Prior to his government service, Macurdy was an antitrust litigation associate at Arnold & Porter in Washington DC. Macurdy was a judicial clerk for the Honorable Michael A. Chagares (United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit), and for the Honorable Miriam Goldman Cedarbaum (United States District Court for the Southern District of New York).

Macurdy graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. He received his undergraduate degree from Swarthmore College with Honors and as a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

About Sanford Heisler Sharp

Sanford Heisler Sharp is a public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Atlanta, Baltimore, Nashville, and San Diego. The firm focuses on employment discrimination, Title IX, wage and hour, whistleblower and qui tam, criminal/sexual violence, financial services, and Asian American litigation and finance matters. Our lawyers have recovered over $1 billion for our clients through many verdicts and settlements.

In 2022, The National Law Journal named Sanford Heisler Sharp Civil Rights Firm of the Year, and it recognized the firm in 2021 as both the Employment Rights Firm of the Year and the Human Rights Firm of the Year. Law360 recognized the firm as Employment Practice Group of the Year in 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2016. Benchmark Litigation recognized the firm as the Labor & Employment Firm of the Year in 2021 and 2020.

