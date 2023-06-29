Swedish companies continue to pave the way for the future of road safety

Swedish English

On Monday and Tuesday of this week, Terranet had the privilege to attend the Vision Zero Conference in Stockholm. The conference, arranged by the Swedish Government Office, the Swedish Transport Administration, and Vinnova, provided a platform for Swedish and international decision makers, key stakeholders, and scholars in the field of road safety to discuss how to reduce road accidents world-wide by sharing knowledge and influencing important actors.

Over the course of the conference, it became evident how Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision is exactly what both the market as well as the Swedish government is looking for to take road safety to the next level. BlincVision’s unprecedented sensor technology and revolutionary reaction times will pave the way for how the shared EU and UN vision of zero deaths can be realized.

“The Vision Zero is established. The technology is there. Now we need to go from vision to implementation and Terranet is already far ahead in its development of BlincVision that can realize Vision Zero”, says Magnus Andersson, CEO.

The Swedish Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, Andreas Carlson, who is responsible for Sweden’s road safety and who spoke at the event, mentioned how Sweden has been so successful in increasing road safety: Partly because how Sweden has a transport system that takes human errors into account, as well as how there is a sense of shared responsibility between the private sector, academia, and civil society, and how technology and innovation is embraced and promoted.

The Vision Zero conference largely revolved around how to reach the UN’s Global Goals for Road Safety by 2030 and 2050 respectively. Terranet was also an exhibitor at Vision Zero’s side event Road Safety Technology Exhibition, arranged by Business Sweden. Other key industry players such as Volvo, Magna (Veeoner), and AxKid were there and discussed the future of road safety.

