NNIT A/S: The Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science withdraws from contract

The Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science has today informed NNIT of a decision to withdraw from the contract on the Future State Educational Grant and Loan Payment System, which was awarded to NNIT on October 14, 2022, cf. company announcement no. 13/2022.

The withdrawal is completed in accordance with the standard clause in the contract following constructive dialogue and cooperation with NNIT during the clarification phase, which has established that the scope of the project exceeds initial expectations and that the project consequently cannot continue in its current form. NNIT expects that the Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science will re-tender the contract and that NNIT will be part of the tender procedure.

The withdrawal has no effect on NNIT’s 2023 outlook.

