Climb Channel Solutions Partners with AppOmni, Offering Data Visibility and Security of SaaS Solutions

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) has announced a new partnership with SaaS security provider, AppOmni.



With AppOmni, Climb now offers universal security across all SaaS applications with centralized visibility and data access management. This critical addition to Climb's repertoire enables resellers to round out their security solutions, strengthen their customers’ overall security posture, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

“AppOmni is radically advancing the way businesses implement common security capabilities across their entire SaaS ecosystem. Our technology enables businesses to establish rules for data access, data sharing, and third-party applications that are continuously and automatically validated,” noted Donald Shake, Director, Channels North America at AppOmni. “Organizations from technology, healthcare, government, and finance are eager to deploy AppOmni to protect data across all of their SaaS applications. Through our partnership with Climb, more channel partners and customers can benefit from AppOmni’s comprehensive security model and the team’s security and technical expertise.”

Limited-to-zero visibility into the configuration and state of SaaS applications is a major threat for every business. As Gartner forecasts worldwide SaaS spending will reach $195 billion by the end of 2023, the opportunity for solution and technology leaders to protect their clients’ SaaS data with advanced security tooling and expert insights powered by AppOmni is soaring. AppOmni makes it easy for security and IT teams to secure their SaaS data during new implementations and in environments currently operating with SaaS.

"Climb is always on the lookout for top notch security solutions for our resellers," says Dale Foster, CEO at Climb Channel Solutions. "Adding AppOmni to our transacting vendors list not only provides cutting-edge security solutions for our valued resellers, but this collaboration opens doors for our resellers to tap into the growing demand for compliance, robust security, and visibility sought by IT and security teams."

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@ClimbCS.com .

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com , call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn .

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 949-200-4603

WSTG@elevate-ir.com

About AppOmni

AppOmni is the leading provider of SaaS Security software. AppOmni provides unprecedented data access visibility, management, and security of SaaS solutions, enabling organizations to secure mission-critical and sensitive data. AppOmni’s patent-pending technology deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. With AppOmni, organizations can establish rules for data access, data sharing, and third-party applications that will be continuously and automatically validated. The company’s leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading SaaS providers, high tech companies, and cybersecurity vendors. Backed by Cisco Investments, Salesforce Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and more, AppOmni was recently named as a PURE CYBER 100 “ Companies To Watch In 2023 ” and one of CyberTech 100’s Companies for 2022 . The company has been recognized as a Dark Reading Cybersecurity Vendor to Watch and a SINET16 Innovator .

AppOmni Partner Program contact:

Donald Shake

Director of North American Channels

AppOmni

dshake@appomni.com

Media Contact:

Lynn Brown

Interim Head of Marketing

AppOmni

lynn@appomni.com