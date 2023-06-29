Amplify ETFs Wins 3 Prestigious ETF Awards from With Intelligence

LISLE, Ill., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of innovative exchange-traded funds, is delighted to announce that it has been honored with three prestigious ETF Awards from With Intelligence, including Active ETF of the Year.



With a comprehensive lineup of 15 ETFs spanning core, income and thematic categories, Amplify ETFs is renowned for its innovative and diverse product offerings and boasts a total of $4.2 billion in assets under management (as of 5/31/23).

Among the honors received, Active ETF of the Year was awarded to the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO). This recognition underscores the tremendous value DIVO has been able to provide to shareholders. Additionally, DIVO’s outstanding sales success was acknowledged with the Sales Success of the Year award, as the fund attracted an impressive $2 billion in assets throughout 2022.

Furthermore, the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) was honored with the inaugural Digital Assets ETF of the Year award, a new category reflecting the growth of products in the digital assets sector. BLOK was the first blockchain ETF, launched in January 2018.

“We take tremendous pride in these awards, which are a true testament to our steadfast commitment to providing solutions-driven investment strategies,” said Christian Magoon, founder and CEO of Amplify ETFs. “At Amplify, our unwavering focus is to provide innovative and effective solutions that address the evolving needs of investors. I’m proud of our Amplify team and the portfolio management groups at Capital Wealth Planning and Toroso Investments that have made these award-winning products a reality.”

Criteria:

Active ETF of the Year: The active ETF award is given to the most successful active ETF as determined by a combination of several factors, including flows, performance and innovation. The ETF must be considered active by the Securities and Exchange Commission to qualify. ETFs launched before Jan. 1, 2022, are eligible for entry.

Sales Success of the Year: The Sales Success — ETFs award is given to an individual fund or line of funds that, whether through performance, sales strategy or a combination of both, achieved a dramatic increase or consistently high level of flows.

Digital Assets ETF of the Year: The digital assets ETF award is given to the most successful digital assets ETF as determined by a combination of several factors, including flows, performance and innovation. ETFs launched before Jan. 1, 2022, are eligible for entry and funds can include both bitcoin futures ETFs and those that invest in the digital assets industry.

Selection Process: The judging process is designed to be rigorous and thorough to ensure all entries receive full consideration and that excellence in each of the categories is truly rewarded. A broad and independent panel of more than 20 industry names, including leading allocators, ETF strategists, independent directors and consultants, conduct a rigorous assessment of each category to ensure that only the most truly deserving firms are recognized. Groups of judges are allocated categories, which are aligned to their specific market knowledge and avoid conflict of interest. Each group of judges has no access to the submissions or results of categories they are not involved in judging.

For more criteria information visit https://fundintelligence.evessiocloud.com/MFA2023/en/page/criteria

