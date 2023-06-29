RaceTrac Launches Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes

Atlanta, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Few have had the chance to race him; everyone wants to beat him. Usually, his competitor is selected from the crowd at the Atlanta Braves game… until NOW! RaceTrac has just announced its Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes , which will give one lucky fan the chance to race The Freeze in front of a crowd of thousands at the August 20 Atlanta Braves game. To enter, guests can visit their favorite RaceTrac store in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee or Mississippi now through July 31 and scan the QR code located on an in-store life-sized Freeze display that will direct them to submit their entry form on the Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes website.

The Grand Prize winner will also receive two tickets to the August 20 Atlanta Braves game versus the San Francisco Giants, paid parking, a Freeze swag pack and a $1,000 gift card for travel. Five First Place winners will be chosen randomly each week and receive a prize pack from The Freeze that includes sunglasses, koozies, t-shirts and Freeze Blast coupons. Guests can earn additional entries by uploading a photo of themselves and the cutout, then sharing on social media.

No purchase necessary. 18+ in AL, GA, TN, and MS. Ends 7/31/23. For details and Rules: beatthefreezesweepstakes.com

Learn more about RaceTrac by visiting RaceTrac.com and stay connected on social via Instagram , TikTok , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 20 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

