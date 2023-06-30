Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 313 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|22 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 843
|41.38
|41.56
|41.22
|241 783
|MTF CBOE
|3 262
|41.37
|41.52
|41.22
|134 949
|MTF Turquoise
|590
|41.39
|41.56
|41.26
|24 420
|MTF Aquis
|1 082
|41.40
|41.52
|41.22
|44 795
|23 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 361
|41.12
|41.34
|40.96
|220 444
|MTF CBOE
|3 088
|41.13
|41.28
|40.98
|127 009
|MTF Turquoise
|243
|41.15
|41.48
|40.96
|9 999
|MTF Aquis
|434
|41.18
|41.48
|41.02
|17 872
|26 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 023
|40.90
|41.04
|40.70
|205 441
|MTF CBOE
|3 092
|40.91
|41.12
|40.76
|126 494
|MTF Turquoise
|507
|40.90
|41.10
|40.76
|20 736
|MTF Aquis
|914
|40.91
|41.14
|40.76
|37 392
|27 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|4 819
|40.60
|41.00
|40.18
|195 651
|MTF CBOE
|3 090
|40.60
|40.92
|40.18
|125 454
|MTF Turquoise
|361
|40.62
|40.92
|40.30
|14 664
|MTF Aquis
|481
|40.66
|41.00
|40.18
|19 557
|28 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 488
|40.99
|41.16
|40.82
|224 953
|MTF CBOE
|3 103
|41.00
|41.16
|40.80
|127 223
|MTF Turquoise
|626
|41.02
|41.16
|40.88
|25 679
|MTF Aquis
|906
|41.01
|41.16
|40.82
|37 155
|Total
|48 313
|41.02
|41.56
|40.18
|1 981 670
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 200 shares during the period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|22 June 2023
|1 600
|41.33
|41.40
|41.20
|66 128
|23 June 2023
|1 000
|41.04
|41.14
|41.00
|41 040
|26 June 2023
|1 200
|40.82
|40.90
|40.76
|48 984
|27 June 2023
|2 400
|40.45
|40.70
|40.20
|97 080
|28 June 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|6 200
|253 232
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|22 June 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|23 June 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|26 June 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|27 June 2023
|400
|41.00
|41.00
|41.00
|16 400
|28 June 2023
|1 600
|41.05
|41.20
|40.90
|65 680
|Total
|2 000
|82 080
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 51 819 shares.
On 28 June 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 402 500 own shares, or 5.97% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
