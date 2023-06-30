English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Information about changed number of votes and share capital

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 28 March 2023 it was decided to decrease the Company’s share capital by cancellation of treasury shares. The capital decrease was finally completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority on 7 June 2023.

Pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 32, the total number of voting rights and the total amount of capital in the Company as of 30 June 2023 is hereby published:

Type Number of shares Number of votes Capital A shares of DKK 1,000 10,106,939 20,213,878 DKK 10,106,939,000 A shares of DKK 500 214 214 DKK 107,000 B shares of DKK 1,000 7,462,589 N/A DKK 7,462,589,000 B shares of DKK 500 160 N/A DKK 80,000





Total share capital DKK 17,569,715,000

Copenhagen, 30 June 2023

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

