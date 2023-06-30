Vantiva - 2023 06 30 - pr-new-audit-committee-president

English French

Vantiva announces the appointment of new Audit Committee Chairwoman

Katleen Vandeweyer succeeds Mindy Mount.

Paris – June 30, 2023 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI; OTC Pink: TCLRY), announces that Katleen Vandeweyer, Independent Director and member of Vantiva’s Audit Committee and Board of Directors, has been appointed Chairwoman of the Audit Committee on June 20, 2023. She succeeds Mindy Mount, who stepped down from the Chairwomanship of the Audit Committee on June 20, 2023, and who will be stepping down from the Board effective today.

Katleen Vandeweyer has been a member of the company’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee since April 27, 2023.

Mindy Mount has been a member of the Board of Directors since April 2016, and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee since February 2017.

“We are delighted to welcome Katleen Vandeweyer to her new role as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee”, said Richard Moat, Chairman of the Board. “Although she has only recently joined the Board, Katleen’s financial expertise has already proved invaluable, and I am certain that her extensive experience in governance and audit matters will stand her in good stead in her new role.”

“Mindy Mount has provided tremendous service as a member of the Board and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee for many years. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Vantiva’s leadership team and our shareholders, I would like to offer our sincere thanks to Mindy for her significant contribution and commitment to the company. We greatly appreciate the leadership and insight Mindy has brought to the Board and Audit Committee, and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

