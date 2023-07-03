ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 26-Jun-23 12,303 €645.08 €7,936,358 27-Jun-23 12,306 €645.11 €7,938,741 28-Jun-23 12,039 €659.20 €7,936,115 29-Jun-23 11,882 €667.82 €7,935,078 30-Jun-23 12,059 €658.14 €7,936,563

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

