Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size to Hit USD 29.53 BN by 2032

Ottawa, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Precedence Research, the MEA intravenous immunoglobulin market size was estimated at USD 220.7 million in 2022. Intravenous immunoglobulins are the ocean of antibodies used to manage various immunodeficiency states and even infectious, inflammatory, and autoimmune disorders that can be given intravenously, i.e., through a vein. The role of intravenous immunoglobulin is to streamline the function of the immune system. IVIG treats various medical conditions, particularly those involving the immune system. It can benefit individuals with primary immunodeficiency disorders whose immune system is impaired or malfunctioning. IVIG provides them with the necessary antibodies to fight off infections and boost their immune response.



Regional Insights

Europe is expected to grow in the intravenous immunoglobulin market due to the aging population's growth and the geriatric population's expansion in countries such as Italy, Greece, and Sweden. The European market for IVIG has been significant. It is expected to continue growing due to various factors such as increasing incidence of immunological and neurological disorders, growing geriatric population, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. However, it's important to note that market conditions may vary among different European countries.

Regulatory agencies such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) play a crucial role in approving and monitoring the safety and efficacy of IVIG products in Europe. They ensure that these products meet stringent quality standards and are safe for patient use. Pricing and reimbursement policies for IVIG vary among European countries, as healthcare systems and procedures differ across the region. These factors can impact the accessibility and affordability of IVIG therapies in different European markets.

Latin America represents a growing IVIG market due to increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a rising prevalence of immune-related disorders. Several pharmaceutical companies are active in the region and provide IVIG products. Latin America is anticipated to boost the intravenous immunoglobulin market due to the growth and development of biopharmaceuticals and the presence of key players such as Pfizer to bring out a change in existing products. Government policies, healthcare reimbursement systems, and local manufacturing capabilities can impact the market dynamics. For instance, Brazil is leading the Latin America, seeking government support for the intravenous immunoglobulin market.

The Middle East and Africa are witnessing innumerable product developments and launches, along with the increase in clinical trials, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, R&D activities, and significant investments in the biotechnology industries. It has a growing healthcare sector, with an increasing focus on improving medical infrastructure and access to advanced therapies, which have contributed to the development of the immunoglobulin market in the region.

Report Highlights:

By Product: IGG levels in blood serve as a crucial standard to lead IVIG therapy, and it is also used to evaluate the treatment's effectiveness and helps change the IVIG steps and frequency. The IgG category held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to expand rapidly throughout the study period. Rising immunoglobulin acceptability, a rise in the number of product releases, and prompt regulatory agency clearance at all levels of government are predicted to drive market expansion throughout the forecasted period. For instance, the worldwide immunology business Argenx SE declared in January 2022 that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) has authorized VYVGART. Adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who do not respond enough to steroids or non-steroidal immunosuppressive treatments (ISTs) are treated with VYVGART IV infusion (efgartigimod alfa). Thus, a rise in product approvals is anticipated to help market statistics.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA INTRAVENOUS IMMUNOGLOBULIN MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2020-2032 ($MILLION)

Product 2022 2023 2032 CAGR (2023-32) IGG 220.7 236.8 464.8 7.8 % IGA 5.3 5.6 10.6 7.2 % Others 8.8 9.3 16.5 6.5 %

By End-Users: the hospital segment dominates the global intravenous immunoglobin market owing to the availability of advanced healthcare services at the hospitals. Hospitals aim to provide comprehensive and specialized care to patients with various medical conditions. IVIG therapy is a valuable treatment option for patients with immunodeficiencies, autoimmune disorders (such as Guillain-Barré syndrome or systemic lupus erythematosus), and certain infectious diseases (such as Kawasaki disease). Hospitals offer IVIG treatment to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Hospitals provide a collaborative environment where immunologists, hematologists, rheumatologists, neurologists, and other specialists work together to determine the appropriate use of IVIG and develop individualized treatment plans for patients. Hospitals have the necessary infrastructure and facilities to administer IVIG therapy safely. They maintain specialized infusion centers or clinics equipped with trained staff, appropriate equipment, and a controlled environment for the administration of IVIG infusions. These facilities ensure that patients receive the therapy in a controlled and monitored setting.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA INTRAVENOUS IMMUNOGLOBULIN MARKET, BY End User, 2022-2032 ($MILLION)

End User 2022 2023 2032 CAGR (2023-2032) Hospitals 135.0 144.9 285.3 7.8 % Hospital Clinics 61.1 65.7 132.8 8.1 % Others 38.7 41.2 73.8 6.7 %

By Application: IVIG helps in the replacement of missing antibodies and so helps in the prevention of recurrent infections. Immunodeficiency diseases: Due to sedentary lifestyle habits including ingesting a lot of alcohol and saturated fats, sugar, and salt, as well as a lack of physical activity, immunodeficiency problems are more common now than they used to be. Thus, the rise in illnesses associated with lifestyle, such as being overweight and disorders brought on by a lack of antibodies, may hasten market expansion. For instance, 500,000 Americans suffer from one of the more than 200 primary immune deficiency illnesses (PIDDs) that have been identified by the National Institute of Health. Due to the rising incidence of primary and acquired deficiency illnesses, it is predicted that more people would need immunoglobulin treatment during the projection period. These immunodeficiency illnesses and disorders are effectively and efficiently treated using immunoglobulin. This forces medical professionals to consider innovative immunoglobulin therapy that is easy to give and has few adverse effects.

IgG replacement therapy is one of the most effective treatments for primary immunodeficiencies that limit antibody production. To treat rheumatologic conditions like Kawasaki illness, which affects children, intravenous immunoglobulin is recommended by the American College of Rheumatology. Patients with inflammatory muscle conditions such as juvenile dermatomyositis, polymyositis, and dermatomyositis are also treated with IVIG.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA INTRAVENOUS IMMUNOGLOBULIN MARKET, BY Application, 2022-2032 ($MILLION)

Application 2022 2023 2032 CAGR (2023-2032) Immunodeficiency Diseases 57.5 61.7 121 7.8 % hypogammaglobulinemia 34 36.6 73.8 8.1 % CIDP 44.6 48.1 98.4 8.3 % Others 98.6 105.4 198.7 7.3 %

By Route of Administration: It is often preferred in acute situations or when a quick response is required when the IVIG is given in a smaller dose that the health worker prescribes regularly.

By Distribution Channel: Hospital pharmacies dispense IVIG products to healthcare providers who administer them to patients and even provide the necessary storage, handling, and administration instructions to ensure proper use and patient safety.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Demand for IVIG in elderly population





With the aging population worldwide, the incidence of autoimmune diseases and neurologic disorders, which often require IVIG treatment, is increasing. As a result, there is a greater demand for IVIG in the elderly population. Advancements in medical technology have led to improved manufacturing processes for IVIG products, resulting in increased product quality, efficacy, and safety. These advancements have boosted the confidence of healthcare providers and patients, driving market growth.

Restraint

Limitations with the exposure





IVIG therapy has a major drawback that is possible when the IgG pool is from the donors with no exposure to specific pathogens, and these microorganisms can still cause infection in the patient. Though these are significantly mitigated in the current scenario, this is still a distinct possibility in case of infection by a rare pathogen.

Opportunities

Diversification of product





IVIG manufacturers can explore opportunities for product diversification by expanding their product portfolios. This can involve developing specialized formulations for specific indications, exploring subcutaneous administration options for improved patient convenience, or developing combination therapies. Such diversification can help companies cater to the unique needs of patients and gain a competitive edge.

Challenges

Side effects on the usage of IVIG





Generally, people do not have side effects from IVIG. Still, some probable side effects have been observed, especially if IVIG needs to be received regularly or incorporated in larger doses of IVIG. Approximately one-fourth of persons may experience a side effect from the treatment, and these are commonly mild but not dangerous. The side effects after the patient are given IVIG are a headache, fever, joint pains, muscle pains, chills, flushing, tiredness, nausea, vomiting, and rash, typically with the first IVIG dose. It includes low blood counts and rashes, and few people are concerned about the disease through IVIG since it is made from blood donated by other people. Viral infection risk from getting IVIG is rare. No one has ever contracted HIV from IVIG, and even the methods used to purify IVIG will damage the actionable properties of hepatitis viruses, bacteria, and other infectious disorders. Moreover, it is difficult to predict new infections that may develop, so IVIG is only given when required.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, a pharmaceutical company by Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceutical announced that the United States Food & Drug Administration has approved its new drug, CARVYKTI, especially developed for adults with refractory multiple myeloma.





Market Segmentation

By Product

IGG

IGA

IGM

IGE

IGD





By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

By Application

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Chronic Inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Immunodeficiency diseases

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal motor neuropathy

Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP)

Inflammatory myopathies

Specific antibody deficiency

Guillain-Barre syndrome





By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics





By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacies





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





