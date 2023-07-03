Ferry Regula additional trips in September 2023

English Estonian





The subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, OÜ TS Laevad, signed an additional agreement with the Estonian Transport Administration based on the public passenger transport service. Transport Administration will extend the period of additional trips of the ferry Regula on the Virtsu-Kuivastu line from September 1 to September 17, 2023, without changing the maximum number of additional trips in 2023 of 536 agreed in April.

For additional trips in September, TS Laevad will earn an additional fixed fee of 168,300 euros. The parties have previously agreed that the fixed fee of TS Laevad for the period from June 1 to August 31 for additional trips is 910,800 euros, plus a voyage fee of 455 euros per each trip. Together with the additional fixed fee for the extended period, the maximum total amount for additional trips is EUR 1,322,980.

In 2022, there was an agreement with the Transport Administration for ordering up to 536 additional trips, and Regula made 436 trips based on demand in the period from June to August. Last year, TS Laevad earned a fixes fee of EUR 772,800 for additional trips during the summer months, plus a voyage fee of EUR 455 for each trip. The total fee received for the additional trips made by Regula during the summer period in 2022 was EUR 971,180.

Similar to the last three years, the additional trips are based on the demand and TS Laevad will perform additional voyages if at least 200 line meters of vehicles have been left behind on the scheduled voyage, for the transfer of which a ticket for the scheduled voyage of the main vessel has been purchased, or it is optimal to perform a dangerous cargo voyage with an additional vessel. No additional voyages shall be made at a time when Regula is required to perform the function of a replacement vessel in the event of a breakdown of other TS Laevad ferries or if the vessel itself fails.

TS Laevad services Virtsu-Kuivastu line with ferries Piret and Tõll and Rohuküla-Heltermaa line with ferries Leiger and Tiiu. The company also owns replacement ferry Regula.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

