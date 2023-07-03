Stellantis to Invest in a New ‘grEEn-campus’ in Mirafiori, Italy

F acility identified as next Stellantis grEEn - campus location , to create a carbon neutral and collaborative workplace by 2025





Fi r st three grEEn - campus projects announced are in Poissy , France ; Rüsselsheim , German y ; and Mirafiori , Turin, Italy





Initiative supports the Stellantis New Era of Agility program: flexible and hybrid ways of work ing for job functions where it is feasible





Transformation of historic sites contributes to achieving Company’s ambitious Dare Forward 2030 goal of reaching carbon net zero by 2038





AMSTERDAM, July 3, 2023 – Stellantis today announced its Mirafiori site in Turin, Italy, joins the ‘grEEn-campus’ workplace transformation program that aims to strengthen the roots of Stellantis’ automotive design, R&D and central functions through innovative, sustainable, and collaborative designs. Mirafiori is the next Stellantis site in the first phase of the program, joining facilities in Poissy, France, and Rüsselsheim, Germany.

The grEEn-campus is a place for exchanging and sharing ideas to promote creativity and efficiency, and ultimately create a highly desirable work environment. The transformation program directly supports Stellantis’ carbon net zero by 2038 target outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategy.

The “EE” in grEEn-campus represents both Stellantis’ commitment to the Environment and the Employees: Energy positive to protect the Environment as well as a mindset of constant Education to deliver a great Employee Experience.

“With each new grEEn-campus, we are rethinking our iconic buildings to better respond to our new hybrid ways of working, as a significant number of our colleagues are taking advantage of flexible remote working, while also contributing to the Company’s carbon footprint reduction,” said Xavier Chéreau, Stellantis Chief Human Resources & Transformation Officer. “We want to offer our employees a completely reimagined experience in terms of time spent on site by encouraging intra- and inter-business exchanges conducive to co-development and collective intelligence, complementing the experience of working remotely. It’s an ambitious project, both for the Company and its employees, and one that will help us achieve our goals of reaching carbon neutrality and becoming a great place to work.”

The redesign of the historic buildings, in combination with other initiatives undertaken by Stellantis, contributes to the goal of becoming a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions. Once open, the new office buildings will be energy positive. In addition, renovated and existing buildings aim to be carbon neutral in use.

The grEEn-campus facilities will offer breakthrough energy and thermal performance through:

Integration of photovoltaic panels in the architecture;

Use of ultra-low-energy ventilation technology;

Reuse of material;

Architectural choices that ensure environmental efficiency, resilience, and adaptability to climate evolution; and,

Generous green spaces, contributing to thermal regulation and employee well-being.





The transformation program supports Stellantis’ commitment to social and environmental responsibility:

Illustrating what tomorrow’s workspaces will be like: eco-responsible and fully adapted to new hybrid work modes;

Contributing to the reduction of Stellantis’ carbon footprint; and,

Supporting a positive impact on the communities in which Stellantis operates through educational support.





Stellantis grEEn-campuses are located in core countries where Stellantis has a rich history. Work has started at the Poissy location, the detailed design study of Rüsselsheim has been completed, and the Mirafiori project is launching. Mirafiori’s historic office building on Corso Agnelli is also included in the initiative. Additional grEEn-campuses are to be announced at later dates.

This new triple-digit million euros investment at Mirafiori demonstrates the Company’s commitment to Italy and follows other positive developments in the Turin area, including:

Stellantis’ first Circular Economy Hub to be launched at the Mirafiori site in 2023. The dedicated operation will enable the expansion of Stellantis’ current activities and support its “cradle-to-cradle” business model in Europe.

The Battery Technology Center, which will provide performance testing and validation of battery components (cells/modules/packs) during the development and production stages. The official inauguration is planned in the second half of this year.

As part of the e-Transmissions Assembly joint venture with Punch Powertrain, Turin will also be home to an upgraded facility to manufacture and supply breakthrough eDCTs for the Company’s next generation of hybrid and PHEV models, helping Stellantis further electrify its brand portfolio with clean, safe and affordable solutions. It will go live in early 2024.

The Turin Manufacturing District, which now serves as an electrification engineering center, the heart of design for the Company’s iconic Italian brands, and a production hub for state-of-the art vehicles, such as the Fiat and Abarth 500 full-electric, the Maserati Levante, Quattroporte, Ghibli and the all-new GranTurismo and GranCabrio, also available in the Folgore 100% electric version.

The strong connections with all of Turin’s innovative institutions, specifically the Polytechnic University of Turin.





About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.













