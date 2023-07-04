Vantiva - June 2023 - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

Paris, FRANCE

July 4, 2023

Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
DateNumber of Outstanding SharesNumber of Voting Rights
June 30, 2023

 		355,419,480

 		 

Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 355,419,480

 
 

Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 355,419,480

 

(1)    Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2)    Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

About Vantiva

Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI) and traded in the USA on the OTC Pink marketplace (Ticker: TCLRY).

