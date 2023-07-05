Liferay Named a Leader in IDC MarketScapes for Hybrid Headless and Full-Stack Content Management Systems

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., the developer of an enterprise level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), today announced that it has been named as a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hybrid Headless Content Management Systems (CMS) 2023 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Full-Stack CMSes.

“We are delighted that the IDC MarketScape has recognized Liferay as a Leader. We understand it validates our focus on providing organizations with flexible and scalable technology to meet customer needs now and in the future,” said Bryan Cheung, CEO at Liferay. “It also validates our drive to help companies deliver easy-to-manage, personalized experiences for different audiences on a single platform.”

Liferay’s position in the reports is based on current capabilities available, how these align with customer needs, and how well the company’s future strategy meets what customers will require in the next 3–5 years.

The IDC MarketScape Hybrid Headless recognized Liferay for the following strengths:

Componentized design: Liferay is configurable by nontechnical users, and the digital experience is composable.

Authenticated experiences: Solution accelerators and templates can be used to deploy industry-specific digital experiences.

Developer-friendly: A large set of REST and GraphQL APIs and a mobile SDK facilitate interactions with third-party channels and applications.

According to the report, “Consider Liferay if you are an enterprise business and need a digital experience platform that supports composability in industry-specific authenticated applications.”

Liferay’s flagship product, Liferay Experience Cloud, features robust content, portal, and commerce capabilities with extensible architecture on the cloud. Over a thousand customers around the world in verticals including manufacturing, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and government use the Liferay platform to build consistent B2C, B2B, and B2E brand experiences.

To read a complimentary excerpt of the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Hybrid Headless Content Management Systems, visit the page.

Learn more about Liferay at liferay.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations meet their unique challenges by creating innovative, customer-centered experiences on our cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP). Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable and secure. Over a thousand organizations in financial services, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, and government use Liferay worldwide. Our goal is to help companies reach their full potential to serve others, and we try to leave a positive mark on the world through our business and technology. Engage with us at liferay.com.

