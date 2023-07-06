Advantest to Display Innovative Test Technology and Industry Leadership at SEMICON West 2023, July 11-13, in San Francisco

TOKYO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its latest IC test solutions at SEMICON West 2023 on July 11-13 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Under the theme “Beyond the Technology Horizon,” Advantest will highlight its wide portfolio of leading-edge test technology for applications including advanced memory, 5G, AI and high-performance computing (HPC).



As a proud founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) initiated by SEMI, Advantest will also highlight its ESG initiatives at the show. A key focus is reducing CO 2 emissions in the company’s business activities to contribute to customers’ efforts to achieve their NetZero emission goals.

Product Displays

Advantest’s booth #1035 in the South Hall will feature key products, displaying the breadth of the company’s dynamic test solutions and service capabilities. This year’s exhibit will include:

V93000 EXA Scale SoC test systems, including the new XPS128+HV universal VI and power supply card that lowers the cost of test for power management ICs and other high-voltage devices.

DUT Scale Duo interface that extends device-under-test board space for high-volume testing and EX test system.

T2000 SoC test systems with Rapid Development Kit (RDK) for all SoCs, including automotive and power analog, and IP Engine 4 test solutions for fastest image processing to reduce CMOS image sensor testing time and costs.

inteXcell, the first-ever fully integrated and unified test infrastructure to combine the T5835 tester into minimal-footprint test cells, ideal for advanced memory IC final testing.

ACS open ecosystem enabling streaming data access and real-time analytics with integrated test software and hardware monitoring and control to improve semiconductor device yield, quality, and capacity.

Software solutions and services, including CONNECT+ for expert-level remote test-engineering support.

MPT3000 solid state drive (SSD) test systems addressing test requirements associated with PCI Express fifth generation (PCIe Gen 5), Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) and NVMe SSDs.

All-in-one NAND test solutions featuring T5851-STM16G tester for NVMe system-level test, T5835 high-speed memory tester and T5221 NAND/NVM multi-wafer test solution.

CREA’s power semiconductor test equipment for a wide variety of power modules, such as IGBT, MOSFET, SCR and diode.



Presentations

Advantest will also play an active role in this year’s Test Vision Symposium on July 12-13, held concurrent with SEMICON West. Dave Armstrong will participate in the panel session, “From Assembly Line to Field: The Future of Semiconductor Testing,” on Thursday, July 13, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. In addition, Advantest will deliver multiple presentations, including:

“High-Performance Compute Devices and the Road to 2,000A” by Bob Bartlett.

“Enhanced Parametric Test Insights through Dynamic Data-Driven Test Flow Execution” by Alan Hart.

“Experiences Building and Deploying Real-Time Data Infrastructure into Test Operations” by Ken Butler.

“The Future is Here: GPT-4 as an Expert Assistant for Test and Product Engineers” by Keith Schaub.

“HVM Test of UCIe-Enabled Chiplets for 2.5D and 3D Devices: The Case for a Dedicated Test Port” by Michael Braun.

“Deploying a MATLAB Application onto the ACS Real-Time Data Infrastructure” (poster presentation) by Yue Chen.

Sponsorship

Advantest is also a sponsor of the SEMI Workforce Development (WFD) and High Tech U programs. At the WFD Pavilion on the show floor, Advantest’s HR professionals will network with college students, graduates and job seekers to assist with résumé development as well as job search and interviewing techniques. During the High Tech U on July 13, they will interact with high school students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs to help them better understand the semiconductor industry and explore future career possibilities.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

