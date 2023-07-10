Sleep Apnea Devices Market is Expected to Reach $8.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sleep apnea devices industry is poised for significant growth and innovation in the near future. As awareness about sleep apnea and its impact on health continues to rise, the demand for effective treatment options is increasing. Technological advancements and research in this field are driving the development of innovative devices that offer improved comfort, portability, and efficacy in managing sleep apnea. We can expect to see the integration of wearable sensors, wireless connectivity, and data analytics into sleep apnea devices, allowing for real-time monitoring, personalized treatment adjustments, and remote patient management. Additionally, the industry is likely to witness the expansion of home-based sleep apnea devices, providing individuals with more convenient and cost-effective alternatives to traditional in-lab sleep studies. With the ongoing emphasis on patient-centered care, the near future of the sleep apnea devices industry holds promise for enhanced user experience, better treatment outcomes, and an overall improvement in the quality of life for individuals with sleep apnea.

Sleep Apnea Devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.8 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $8.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients and growing usage of oral appliances. However, presence of complex referral pathways, long waiting periods, and product recalls may restrain the market growth.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.8 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $8.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, and End user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing focus on telemedicine, mHealth and AI Key Market Drivers Growing awareness of effects of untreated sleep apnea

Sleep Apnea Devices market major players covered in the report, such as:

ResMed (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand)

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (US)

SomnoMed (Australia)

Oventus Medical (Australia)

Compumedics (Australia)

Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. K.G. (Germany)

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US)

BMC Medical Co. (China)

BRAEBON Medical Corporation (Canada)

Whole You Inc. (US)

Panthera Dental (Canada)

Myerson LLC (US)

ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US)

Nidek Medical India (India)

Tomed GmbH (Germany)

LivaNova (UK)

Invacare Corporation (US)

MPowrx Health & Wellness (Canada)

Nihon Kohden (Japan)

Natus Medical Incorporated (US)

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Airway Management (US)

Apnea Sciences (US)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the Sleep apnea devices market into the following segments and subsegments:

Regional Split

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Product Split

Therapeutic devices

Diagnostic devices

End-user Split

Sleep Laboratories, Clinics & Hospitals

Home Care Settings/Individuals

The key stakeholders in the Sleep Apnea Devices market include:

Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department

R&D Department

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand) launched Evora Full, a compact full-face mask for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) treatment in US.

In 2021, ResMed (US) acquired MEDIFOX DAN (Germany) the German-based clinical, financial, and operational solutions provider to drive leadership in out-of-hospital software solutions for USD 1 Billion

In 2021, Oventus (Australia) signed a partnership with Aeroflow Healthcare (US). The partnership focuses on providing Oventus’ OSA treatment solutions, including O2Vent Optima, directly to consumers via sleep clinics in the US.

In 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) launched the DreamWear Silicone Pillows in North America. These pillows use 3D facial scan data to fit diverse populations.

Analysis of key drivers (large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, favorable reimbursement and financial aid for sleep apnea devices and therapies, growing awareness of effects of untreated sleep apnea, growing usage of oral appliances, and increasing number of companies venturing into the sleep apnea devices and oral appliances market), restraints (high cost of CPAP machine, complex referral pathways and long waiting periods, alternative therapies and medications), opportunities (growing demand for home sleep apnea tests, increasing focus on telemedicine, mHealth, and AI, emerging markets), and challenges (poor compliance associated with CPAP) influencing the growth of the sleep apnea devices market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the sleep apnea devices market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the sleep apnea devices market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the sleep apnea devices market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like ResMed (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), among others in the sleep apnea devices market strategies.

