AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2023

| Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

Milwaukee, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 June YTD - JuneBeginning
Inventory
 20232022%Chg 20232022%ChgJun 2023
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP18,10618,0750.2 86,38999,333-13.0108,194
 40 < 100 HP6,4116,587-2.7 29,37531,999-8.238,304
 100+ HP2,4771,97625.4 12,32811,2689.410,288
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors26,99426,6381.3 128,092142,600-10.2156,786
4WD Farm Tractors31225621.9 1,8721,28745.5512
Total Farm Tractors27,30626,8941.5 129,964143,887-9.7157,298
Self-Prop Combines6736139.8 3,2372,13751.51,874

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

