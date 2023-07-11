Rover to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 1, 2023

SEATTLE, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) (“Rover” or the “Company”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. On the same day, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Rover’s financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). During the conference call and webcast, Rover may discuss material business, financial or other information that is not contained in the second quarter 2023 earnings release.



What: Rover Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Live Call: Register Here for Dial-In Number and PIN Live Webcast: https://investors.rover.com/

A copy of the earnings release will be available on Rover’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.rover.com/ prior to the commencement of the live call and webcast, along with an Investor Presentation and Non-GAAP Reconciliation Supplement posted under the “News & Events-Presentations” section of Rover’s Investor Relations website.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for at least 90 days from the “Events” section of Rover’s Investor Relations website.

