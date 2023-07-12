Gainwell Technologies Named One of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators

IRVING, Texas, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies (Gainwell), a leading innovator in Medicaid technology solutions, ranked number 34 on Fast Company’s annual list of 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators. This list honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.



Gainwell was recognized for several innovations, including:

Gabby at Gainwell™, our conversational AI chat and voice bot that’s enabling our contact centers to better serve our clients’ Medicaid members and their valued providers. This means being able to answer their questions better and more quickly while enabling us to use our agents more efficiently and effectively.

“Buildathons” that bring together our developers, operations experts and industry partners to design, develop and deliver cutting-edge solutions for our clients in record time. This is what happens when you unleash a diverse group of tech innovators and problem solvers to code and collaborate without boundaries.

“Results Accelerators,” which are 90-day sprints where employees from around the company at all levels work together in small, self-directed teams to innovate and solve complex challenges. These teams prove that being completely empowered sparks tremendous creativity that directly benefits our clients.



“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our innovation,” said Gainwell Chairman and CEO Mark Knickrehm. “Gainwell’s presence on this prestigious list is a testament to our people who harness the power of technology and their Medicaid expertise to solve our clients’ toughest challenges.”

To see the complete list of the 2023 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies is the leading provider of digital and cloud-enabled solutions vital to the administration and operations of health and human services programs. With more than 50 years of proven experience, Gainwell has a reputation for service excellence and unparalleled industry expertise. We offer clients scalable and flexible solutions for their most complex challenges. These capabilities make us a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliability, innovation, and transformational outcomes. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

