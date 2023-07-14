Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 54 282 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|6 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 089
|42.75
|43.10
|42.28
|217 555
|MTF CBOE
|3 186
|42.74
|43.08
|42.24
|136 170
|MTF Turquoise
|801
|42.78
|43.12
|42.32
|34 267
|MTF Aquis
|1 025
|42.75
|43.08
|42.32
|43 819
|7 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 362
|42.86
|43.10
|42.38
|229 815
|MTF CBOE
|3 743
|42.86
|43.08
|42.40
|160 425
|MTF Turquoise
|891
|42.88
|43.08
|42.44
|38 206
|MTF Aquis
|1 060
|42.87
|43.10
|42.36
|45 442
|10 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 382
|43.42
|43.70
|42.92
|233 686
|MTF CBOE
|3 775
|43.46
|43.68
|42.88
|164 062
|MTF Turquoise
|874
|43.40
|43.68
|42.88
|37 932
|MTF Aquis
|1 015
|43.48
|43.72
|42.88
|44 132
|11 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 316
|44.21
|44.56
|43.72
|235 020
|MTF CBOE
|3 725
|44.23
|44.56
|43.76
|164 757
|MTF Turquoise
|850
|44.22
|44.56
|43.74
|37 587
|MTF Aquis
|945
|44.24
|44.58
|43.78
|41 807
|12 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 510
|44.16
|44.58
|43.56
|243 322
|MTF CBOE
|3 696
|44.20
|44.58
|43.56
|163 363
|MTF Turquoise
|986
|44.22
|44.60
|43.52
|43 601
|MTF Aquis
|1 051
|44.24
|44.60
|43.56
|46 496
|Total
|54 282
|43.50
|44.60
|42.24
|2 361 464
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 002 shares during the period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 10 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|6 July 2023
|3 600
|42.48
|42.70
|42.24
|152 928
|7 July 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|10 July 2023
|402
|42.80
|42.80
|42.80
|17 206
|11 July 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|12 July 2023
|2 000
|43.88
|44.02
|43.70
|87 760
|Total
|6 002
|257 894
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|6 July 2023
|400
|43.00
|43.00
|43.00
|17 200
|7 July 2023
|2 000
|42.91
|43.08
|42.60
|85 820
|10 July 2023
|2 400
|43.35
|43.60
|43.10
|104 040
|11 July 2023
|1 600
|43.98
|44.20
|43.80
|70 368
|12 July 2023
|3 800
|44.45
|44.60
|44.30
|168 910
|Total
|10 200
|446 338
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 721 shares.
On 12 July 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 383 040 own shares, or 4.26% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment