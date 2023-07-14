Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 54 282 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
6 July 2023Euronext Brussels5 08942.7543.1042.28217 555
 MTF CBOE3 18642.7443.0842.24136 170
 MTF Turquoise80142.7843.1242.3234 267
 MTF Aquis1 02542.7543.0842.3243 819
7 July 2023Euronext Brussels5 36242.8643.1042.38229 815
 MTF CBOE3 74342.8643.0842.40160 425
 MTF Turquoise89142.8843.0842.4438 206
 MTF Aquis1 06042.8743.1042.3645 442
10 July 2023Euronext Brussels5 38243.4243.7042.92233 686
 MTF CBOE3 77543.4643.6842.88164 062
 MTF Turquoise87443.4043.6842.8837 932
 MTF Aquis1 01543.4843.7242.8844 132
11 July 2023Euronext Brussels5 31644.2144.5643.72235 020
 MTF CBOE3 72544.2344.5643.76164 757
 MTF Turquoise85044.2244.5643.7437 587
 MTF Aquis94544.2444.5843.7841 807
12 July 2023Euronext Brussels5 51044.1644.5843.56243 322
 MTF CBOE3 69644.2044.5843.56163 363
 MTF Turquoise98644.2244.6043.5243 601
 MTF Aquis1 05144.2444.6043.5646 496
Total 54 28243.5044.6042.242 361 464

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 002 shares during the period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 10 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
6 July 20233 60042.4842.7042.24152 928
7 July 202300.000.000.000
10 July 202340242.8042.8042.8017 206
11 July 202300.000.000.000
12 July 20232 00043.8844.0243.7087 760
Total6 002   257 894


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
6 July 202340043.0043.0043.0017 200
7 July 20232 00042.9143.0842.6085 820
10 July 20232 40043.3543.6043.10104 040
11 July 20231 60043.9844.2043.8070 368
12 July 20233 80044.4544.6044.30168 910
Total10 200   446 338

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 721 shares.

On 12 July 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 383 040 own shares, or 4.26% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

