Galveston, Texas, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Stellar Lineup of Chefs and Wine Experts Grows for Galveston Island Wine Festival at Moody Gardens

Galveston, Texas - July 13, 2023 – With each announcement of new additions to the 2023 Galveston Island Wine Festival lineup, anticipation for the Labor Day weekend festivities builds. Today’s announcement includes an award-winning restaurateur and his Executive Chef, one of 260 Master Sommeliers in the world, and two highly respected veterans leading the “Freedom Stories Bourbon Tasting”. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Moody Gardens, this year's festival promises to be a celebration of exceptional flavors, enticing aromas, and unforgettable experiences.

Chef & Restaurateur Paul Miller and Executive Chef James Lundy

Chef Paul Miller, an award-winning restaurateur, and owner of Gr8 Plate Hospitality, will bring a passion for delivering new experiences with a big serving of southern hospitality to guests at the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza. As the owner and operator of The Union Kitchen, Jax Grill, and Passerella, Chef Miller has garnered recognition and accolades for his outstanding contributions to the Houston restaurant scene. His commitment to culinary excellence is further demonstrated by his WSET Level 2 certification as a wine and spirits professional. In 2018, Chef Miller was honored with the title of Restaurateur of the Year by the Greater Houston Restaurant Association (GHRA) and named an Outstanding Restaurateur by the Texas Restaurant Association.

As a renowned chef and a prominent figure in the culinary world, Corporate Chef James Lundy is getting back to his roots in Seafood where he spent his formative years as a fry cook for the infamous Monument Inn. With an impressive background and a passion for culinary excellence, Chef Lundy has established himself as a respected name in the industry. As the mastermind behind popular establishments such as The Union Kitchen, Jax Grill, and Passerella, he has received numerous accolades and recognition for his contributions to the vibrant Houston restaurant scene.

Chef James Lundy and Chef Paul Miller will bring their culinary expertise and unique flavors to the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza, a standout event that showcases food and wine from seven chefs and seven regions scheduled for Friday night. The addition of Chef Lundy and Chef Miller promises to elevate this seafood feast to new heights, delighting attendees with their culinary artistry and passion for culinary excellence. Joined by other culinary luminaries like Chef Christine Ha, Chef David Cordúa, and more, this event promises to be an unforgettable dining experience for festival attendees.

Master Sommelier Guy Stout

With an impressive array of certifications and a wealth of experience in the wine industry, Guy Stout is recognized as one of only 260 Master Sommeliers worldwide. Known as the “Cowboy Sommelier”, Stout was the first Master Sommelier in the State of Texas. Alongside his Certified Wine Educator (CWE) and Certified Spirits Specialist (CSS) designations, he has also earned the title of Certified Burgundy Wine Educator from the BIVB and the Bordeaux Ecole d'Bordeaux. As a respected wine expert, Guy has served on the board of directors for the Court of Master Sommeliers and held positions with notable organizations such as the Society of Wine Educators and the American Society for Enology and Viticulture.

His expertise and contributions to Texas’s wine and food industry have earned him recognition as a Houston Icon. With a true passion for all things culinary, Guy's extensive knowledge and infectious enthusiasm will undoubtedly enhance the wine experience at the festival with his involvement at Friday’s Seven On Seven event, a special seminar, and Saturday’s Grand Tasting.

Freedom Stories Bourbon Tasting Speakers

Furthermore, Moody Gardens is proud to announce Eddie Janek and Jeff Gottlob as the esteemed guests for the Freedom Stories Bourbon Tasting event. Janek is the Former Galveston County Commissioner and a World War II and Korean War Veteran. Gottlob currently serves as a “Veteran Helping Veterans” in his role as the Veterans Service Officer and a Retired Marine. This exclusive event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to sample a selection of exquisite bourbons while hearing captivating stories from Janek and Gottlob. The combination of exceptional spirits and fascinating narratives will make this tasting event a true highlight of the festival.

"We are delighted to welcome Chef James Lundy and Chef Paul Miller to this outstanding lineup of culinary talents for the Galveston Island Wine Festival," said John Zendt, CEO of Moody Gardens. "Their expertise and passion for their craft will undoubtedly enrich the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza, providing guests with an unparalleled dining experience. We are also excited to have the Cowboy Sommelier as our guide to the world of wine. Ending the weekend with a toast to our local legends Eddie Janek and Jeff Gottlob as they share their freedom stories during the Bourbon Tasting is going to perfect way to end the weekend."

The 2023 Galveston Island Wine Festival is set to take place over Labor Day weekend at Moody Gardens. Attendees can look forward to a variety of events, including the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza, featuring culinary delights from renowned chefs on Friday; a Penguins & Pinot Grand Wine Tasting in the Aquarium Pyramid on Saturday; and the Freedom Stories Bourbon Tasting on Sunday.

Hotel packages and tickets for the festival have limited capacity and interested individuals are encouraged to book their stay as soon as possible. Several packages are available, including a 3-night, 2-night, and 1-night stay. For more information please visit www.moodygardens.org .

