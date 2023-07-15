Air Pollution Professionals Explain How Climate Change Makes Pollen Allergies Worse

Riverdale, NJ, July 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The severity of seasonal allergies increases every year, with some warm and temperate regions of the United States experiencing notable pollen counts year-round. According to a growing body of research, this may be an effect of climate change.

If you have noticed that your allergy symptoms have worsened and lasting longer over the years, some claim that it may be attributable to climate change.Recent studies show that pollen seasons from allergy-causing plants have increased by 20 days, with a 21% increase in pollen concentrations between 1990 and 2018.

In a new resource, air pollution professionals from Camfil explain the impact of climate change on pollen allergy sufferers and provide industry-tested tips for relieving seasonal allergy symptoms.

The article covers:

Why does allergy season feel worse every year?

How does climate change affect pollen allergies?

What are the best strategies for minimizing hay fever symptoms?

How do air purifiers help seasonal allergy sufferers?

Read the full article on how climate change affects pollen allergies here.





