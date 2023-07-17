SIOS Technology Debuts New Professional Services Program for Critical High Availability and Disaster Recovery Applications

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced the availability of its new professional services offerings. The new suite of offerings is designed to provide advanced guidance in the areas of Installation and Upgrade Services, Product Training, High Availability Validation Check Services, Standby Engineering Services, and Customized Professional Services. These new offerings are designed to help SIOS’ customers save time, simplify complexity and ensure reliable HA/DR for their essential applications.



“Implementing high availability and disaster recovery (HA/DR) for essential applications and databases in today’s complex IT landscapes can be challenging,” said Cassius Rhue, Vice President of Customer Experience, SIOS Technology. “Whether the project is in a Windows and/or Linux environment, on premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid cloud, SIOS professional services team has the in-depth expertise and project management experience to ensure customers get the most value from their HA/DR project. These new offerings provide an easy-to-buy, well-defined scope of work that enables budget-conscious customers access to highly skilled HA expertise to receive optimized high availability for essential applications.”

Key Capabilities, include:

Installation and Upgrade Services – SIOS provides installation services performed by HA experts to simplify HA cluster deployment, ensure reliable failover, and address customers' most important challenges. SIOS installation services save time, and provide assurance that essential systems are installed and configured for optimal performance, reliability and availability. A detailed statement of work is available for all SIOS professional services.

SIOS Product Training - Through a combination of lectures, Q&A sessions, and hands-on labs, SIOS instructors review key concepts, provide practical experience-based content and challenge understanding. Training topics include general and basic HA/DR concepts, troubleshooting and advanced configuration.

High Availability Check Validation Services – SIOS high availability validation check (HA health check) ensures HA best practices are implemented to protect critical applications from downtime and disasters. SIOS experts conduct an in-depth analysis and validation of the complete SIOS HA environment and provide detailed documentation, HA consulting and recommendations for optimization.

Standby Engineering Services – SIOS Standby Engineer Service puts SIOS professional services experts on standby, ready to act quickly during critical phases of important projects, including upgrades, maintenance, go-live cutover, expansion, troubleshooting or system retirement.

Customized Professional Services – SIOS offers a variety of customized professional services to meet the needs of customers that go beyond the scope of packaged services.



SIOS delivers the reassurance that customers will meet their HA/DR SLAs and recovery objectives for critical applications. More details can be found here.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

