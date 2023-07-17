ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|10-Jul-23
|12,368
|€641.74
|€7,936,981
|11-Jul-23
|12,371
|€641.66
|€7,937,991
|12-Jul-23
|12,155
|€652.97
|€7,936,819
|13-Jul-23
|11,964
|€663.17
|€7,934,214
|14-Jul-23
|11,718
|€677.34
|€7,937,089
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
