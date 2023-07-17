ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 10-Jul-23 12,368 €641.74 €7,936,981 11-Jul-23 12,371 €641.66 €7,937,991 12-Jul-23 12,155 €652.97 €7,936,819 13-Jul-23 11,964 €663.17 €7,934,214 14-Jul-23 11,718 €677.34 €7,937,089

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

