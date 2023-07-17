RocketFuel and Poncho Brotherz Announce Partnership to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

Premier Cannabis Retailer Joins Digital Currency Revolution

San Francisco, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel, Inc. (OTCQB: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, announced a collaboration with Poncho Brotherz, a leading family-owned and operated farm-to-retail cannabis retail store. This collaboration will enable Poncho Brotherz to accept cryptocurrency payments in its dispensary, marking a significant step forward in embracing the digital currency revolution.

With RocketFuel's innovative blockchain technology, Poncho Brotherz customers can now make purchases using over 160 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. This new payment option not only simplifies the checkout process but also makes it more secure and private than traditional payment methods.

"We are thrilled to partner with RocketFuel," said Ed Brown, Poncho Brotherz, Retail Business Partner. "Their robust platform aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By accepting cryptocurrency payments, we continue to enhance our cashless shopping experience for our customers."

RocketFuel’s blockchain-based approach provides a seamless one-click checkout process that eliminates the need for customers to share personal information, reducing the risk of data breaches. The company also offers payouts and B2B cross border payments.

"We are delighted to welcome Poncho Brotherz into the future of e-commerce," said Peter Jensen, CEO of RocketFuel. "Our mission is to help businesses like Poncho Brotherz to thrive in the age of cryptocurrencies. We believe this partnership will bring great value to the company and its customers."

This strategic partnership comes at a time when cryptocurrency is gaining mainstream acceptance. It reflects both Poncho Brotherz and RocketFuel's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry innovation and meeting the evolving needs of their customers.

For more information about the partnership and how to make purchases using cryptocurrency, visit the RocketFuel Website, and stop by the Poncho Brotherz store on July 29th, 2023 to make your first purchases with your cryptocurrency.

About Poncho Brotherz

Poncho Brotherz is a family owned living brand that owns a retail cannabis storefront and also owns and operates a cannabis cultivation on their family farm in Humboldt County. The Poncho Brotherz own over 50 years of old and new cannabis genetics and have developed proprietary growing techniques for their cannabis flower sold under their private label as Shaman Grown™. The Poncho Brotherz retail store is located in San Francisco’s Mission District. Follow them on Instagram @Ponchobrotherz

About RocketFuel

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 160+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel also offers payouts, B2B cross-border crypto payment solutions, invoicing and a crypto payments service, and is developing a point-based loyalty program. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.rocketfuel.inc

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal periods ended June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact: monica.t@rocketfuel.inc

