Video Streaming Market Size to be Worth Around USD 1,721.4 Billion by 2030

Ottawa, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video streaming market size was valued at USD 444.3 billion in 2022. The value of the video streaming market has grown recently as a result of advancements in technology and the internet. Modern technology's advancements have led to improvements in video streaming by making live video accessible through a variety of internet connections. Live meetings and conferences may be held via video streaming, allowing you to interact with clients and make changes to your company's operations.



The market for video streaming has grown as smartphone adoption and development have expanded. The primary function of video streaming is the online transmission of audio and video from one place to another. The global spread of the epidemic has caused significant shifts in the video streaming market share. Many consumers choose internet streaming through smartphone so they could watch videos whenever and wherever they wanted. Due to the lockdown forcing individuals to remain at home, people began to favour the video streaming market to keep them engaged and entertained.

Report highlights

North America video streaming market was estimated at USD 169 billion in 2022.

By deployment type, the cloud segment accounted for 60% revenue share in 2022.

By User, the consumer segment has held revenue share of over 53% in 2022.

By revenue model, the subscription segment has generated 43.5% market share in 2022.

By service, the training & support segment has captured 38.6% market share in 2022.

The managed services segment has accounted 33% revenue share in 2022.

Live video streaming and non-linear video streaming are the two segments that make up the worldwide market for video streaming. With a CAGR of 21.42% throughout the projected period, the Live Video Streaming market category is expected to account for the biggest market share.

Internet Protocol TV, Over the Top (OTT), and Pay TV are the three solutions that make up the global market for video streaming. With a CAGR of 21.46% over the course of the projection period, the Over the Top (OTT) sector is expected to account for the biggest market share.

(OTT), and Pay TV are the three solutions that make up the global market for video streaming. With a CAGR of 21.46% over the course of the projection period, the Over the Top (OTT) sector is expected to account for the biggest market share. The worldwide market for video streaming is segmented by platform into Smart TVs, Laptops & Desktops, Smartphone & Tablets, and Gaming Consoles. With a CAGR of 20.45% over the course of the projected period, the Smartphones & Tablets sector is expected to account for the biggest market share.

Consulting, Managed Services , and Training & Support are the three service segments that make up the worldwide video streaming industry. Due to its rapid growth (CAGR of 21.45%) throughout the projection period, the Training & Support sector is expected to account for the biggest market share.

The global market for video streaming is segmented by revenue model into three categories: advertising, rentals, and subscriptions. Due to its rapid growth throughout the projection period, the subscription sector is expected to account for the biggest market share.

The global market for video streaming is segmented into cloud and on-premise deployments. The extensively utilised cloud deployment market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 21.44% over the projected period.

The global market for video streaming is segmented by user into Enterprises and Consumers. The consumer category is expected to develop at the fastest rate and occupy the greatest market share.

The worldwide video streaming market is examined by region, including the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, South America, and North America. The principal stakeholder is North America.

Regional Snapshots

Due to the presence of dominant players, North America is predicted to have the largest market share for video streaming throughout the projection period. The market is also rising as more people in the United States and Canada are using gaming platforms and video on demand services.

Asia Pacific is predicted to see the highest CAGR growth throughout the projection period. Due to customers' quick adoption of various video streaming options including OTT platforms and video on demand, the industry is expanding at a significant rate.

Scope of the report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1721.4 Billion CAGR 18.45% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Key Players IBM Corporation (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Netflix, Inc., (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Alphabet Inc., (U.S.), Hulu LLC (The Walt Disney Company) (U.S.), Brightcove, Inc. (U.S.), Roku, Inc. (U.S.), Haivision, Inc. (U.S.), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China)

Market dynamics

Drivers

Smartphone use to view different TV series, movies, live sports, and events has considerably expanded, as has the demand for live and on-demand video content. The industry will see many trends in 2022 and beyond, including an increase in the number of OTT platforms and services, expanded commercial applications, more live streaming on social media platforms, and an increase in music streaming. During this time, there were also a growing number of new market entrants and suppliers of premium video streaming services with adaptable pricing structures. The number of mobile applications and professional digital learning sectors that affected market dynamics also increased significantly. All of these elements significantly aided in the market's expansion. Numerous well-known sports organisations are introducing free video streaming sites to broadcast live games and events as well as World Cup videos and documentaries from the past. Some of them provide subscription-based services, while others have platforms that work with Amazon Prime and Netflix. The most recent changes in digital marketing show the growing importance of video streaming in the workplace and how it helps companies expand quickly. The rising popularity of streaming is also causally related to the accessibility of video. The popularity of streaming among corporations and organisations grows as video quality improves.

Restraints

The biggest issue facing the market is bandwidth restriction. People choose different qualities of bandwidth limitations since there are many sorts of bandwidth accessible on the market. There may be some connectivity problems during the video streaming if the bandwidth is limited. Therefore, individuals must be aware of the bandwidth restrictions, and it is up to the consumer to select the bandwidth that is comfortable and convenient for them. Thus, one of the biggest problems in the market for video streaming is caused by this.

Opportunities

The pandemic's rapid expansion has had a significant influence on how people live their lives. In order to stop the epidemic from spreading, the government has enacted lockdown measures in numerous nations. People began to stay at home and conduct their business virtually as a result. The market for video streaming was altered as a result. The market value of video streaming has surged as a result of the lockout. Owing to the lockdown in recent days, people are more interested in utilising YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services. Before, due to the virus's spread, individuals would stay in their homes and waste important time viewing videos. The valuation of the video streaming market has increased as a result.

Challenges

Costly content generation and technological issues are impeding market expansion. The transition from traditional television to online digital platforms over the past few years has significantly altered the way content is produced for different media. With the help of online entertainment companies like Netflix, Amazon.com, Inc., and Hulu, popular original shows including Bridgeton, Ginny & Georgia, and 25 21 have been successfully released. Producing such original material costs the corporations a lot of money. According to reports, companies like Amazon and Google LLC spent more than $3 billion USD on the creation of this material in 2018. As a result, the high expenses involved in producing content are impeding the growth of the video streaming sector.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, THEO Technologies Inc., a provider of video technology, unveiled the low latency live streaming platform hesp.live. The quickest live streaming option is offered by the HTTP-based low latency real-time video streaming technology, which challenges the industry norm of several seconds. High Efficiency Streaming Protocol (HESP) is used on a broad scale by THEO Technologies for live video interactivity in a variety of sectors, including betting, gambling, auctioning, sports, and live events.

In September 2021, Roku unveiled a 4K streaming stick with a quicker user interface and Wi-Fi connection. There are two variants of the cutting-edge streaming gadget known as the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. Both variants have an HDMI connector, TV compatibility, and Dolby Vision.

Market Segmentation

By Streaming Type

Live Video Streaming

Non-Linear Video Streaming

By Component (USD)

Software Transcoding and Processing Video Delivery and Distribution Video Management Others

Content Delivery Services Live Broadcasting VOD & Complementary Content Low Latency Video Streaming Services







By Solutions

Internet Protocol TV

Over-the-Top (OTT)

(OTT) Cable TV

Pay-TV

By Platform

Gaming Consoles

Laptops & Desktops

Smartphones & Tablets

Smart TV

By Service

Consulting

Managed Services

Training & Support





By Revenue Model

Advertising

Rental

Subscription





By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User

Enterprise Corporate Communications Knowledge Sharing & Collaborations Marketing & Client Engagement Training & Development

Consumer Real-Time Entertainment Web Browsing & Advertising Gaming Social Networking E-Learning







By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

