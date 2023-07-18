Panduit Solar Power Solutions Available at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Panduit, presents Balance of System(BOS) photovoltaic (PV) products from Panduit.

Panduit’s portfolio of Balance of System solutions covers 75% of the total bill of materials required for large and utility-scale PV projects. These products increase safety and efficiency of solar systems.

Heilind provides customers with Panduit solar products designed to Ground, Route, Identify, Connect, Protect, and Communicate.

Ground: Reliable grid grounding systems that meet the latest IEEE standards while lowering installation times.

Route: Cable ties, cutters, grid locks and more to simplify the cable routing process and secure the critical componentry of important PV systems.

Identify: Pre-printed and print-on-demand printer and label systems developed and tested to outlast outdoor weather conditions for 20 years.

Connect: Aluminum and copper power connectors are adaptable to new and existing systems in a wide range of wire gauges.

Protect: Panduit takes solar safety seriously with a full line of protective adhesives, heat shrink tubing, the VeriSafe™ voltage tester, and more.

Communicate: The Panduit intelligent data center solution encompasses data center advisory services, intelligent software and hardware, energy efficient cabinets, pre-configured infrastructures, physical infrastructure foundation, and high-speed data transport (HSDT) copper and fiber cabling.

To shop the Panduit Solar Balance of System portfolio, visit Heilind.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.

About Panduit

Panduit manufactures a broad selection of wire harness, heavy duty cable management and control panel solutions that help customers meet design, quality, and regulatory requirements in a timely and cost-effective way. With automated tooling, technical support and worldwide availability of quality products, Panduit is a single-source partner to help you organize, connect, and protect electrical and mechanical systems.

