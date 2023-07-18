Acronis Welcomes Covenant Technology Solutions as New #TeamUp Partner for the Portland Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis , a global leader in cyber protection, and Covenant Technology Solutions, a leading premier Microsoft security and cloud IT solutions firm, are pleased to announce their official partnership with the Portland Timbers, the American professional soccer club. The partnership will enhance the team’s cybersecurity posture by protecting their critical data and systems using Acronis' advanced technology and cyber protection solutions, while the Portland Timbers will provide Covenant Technology Solutions and Acronis with a range of marketing assets.



As part of the Acronis #TeamUp Program for service providers and through this partnership, Covenant Technology Solutions will be providing the Portland Timbers with Acronis' cyber protection solutions, including Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Acronis Advanced Packs. These solutions will enable the Portland Timbers to manage their IT environment, streamline their operations, and gain deeper insights into their cyber protection and performance.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Acronis and Covenant Technology Solutions to secure our team’s digital infrastructure,” said Robert Rice, Vice President of IT for the Portland Timbers. “Within this partnership, we have found a winning formula for data protection, ensuring our team can focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional performances on and off the field. Acronis is the true MVP when it comes to safeguarding our valuable information, leaving us free to chase our goals with peace of mind.”

The Portland Timbers will receive a range of IT managed services, including cloud-based storage and replication workflow. The partnership will also equip the MSP with a range of marketing assets, including suite nights, B2B networking events, pregame VIP experiences, in-stadium and online branding, and more. These marketing assets will provide the MSP with a boost in brand recognition, as well as additional opportunities for networking and client bonding.

“From Clive and Bainey, to Willie and Jimmy – Covenant’s passion for the Portland Timbers dates back nearly half a century. That's why today, the Covenant Technology Solutions team is thrilled to bring its cybersecurity expertise to the Portland Timbers organization,” said Tim Choquette, President & CEO of Covenant Technology Solutions. “We are honored to be an Acronis #TeamUp partner, and are excited to employ our unique cybersecurity skillset to help fortify the Portland Timbers’ IT environment.”

The partnership between Covenant Technology Solutions, the Portland Timbers, and Acronis marks a significant milestone in Acronis’ goal to supply professional sports teams around the world with cutting-edge cyber protection solutions. The Acronis #TeamUp Program provides the MSP with a unique opportunity to showcase its expertise and capabilities to a global audience of sports fans.

"Just like the Portland Timbers bring passion, determination, and innovation to the pitch, Acronis brings cutting-edge solutions to the world of cyber protection. The Timbers' relentless pursuit of excellence perfectly aligns with Acronis' commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions,” said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Sales, Americas, Pat Hurley. “By leveraging Acronis solutions, the Timbers gain an unbeatable defense against data loss and downtime, allowing them to maintain their competitive edge and focus on achieving greatness. This partnership is a winning match.”

About Covenant Technology Solutions

Covenant Technology Solutions has been helping businesses overcome their technology concerns since 2002. Covenant understands that you have a lot on your plate, which is why we aim to make your life easier by providing comprehensive IT services and solutions. Working with Covenant means you get a dedicated technology partner that ensures your team stays happy and productive by eliminating office disruptions and downtime, secures your information and keeps cybercriminals at bay, works with emerging technologies, and is always looking for the most cost-effective and strategic operational methods to increase work efficiency. Covenant does not shoe horn your business to a specific set of technologies, but works to understand how your business operates and aligns the appropriate technologies that fit your business and the way your employees work.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

